The strength of full-fledged teams is measured in times of adversity. That Real Madrid scored in the 5th minute and Barça did not change even half a point from the plan they had written at home speaks of the conviction they had in what they intended to do. These types of emotional and football responses, not fearful but fearless and brave, are usually the merit of the coach, in this case Hansi Flick, who in just a few months, with gaps probably attributable to any adjustment process (especially the defeats against Las Palmas, Leganés ), has been able to build a team that smells great. At the moment, he is already champion of the Super Cup.

It can be said without being untrue that the trophy is smaller, but that is not the conclusion of the match. What the Barça team left yesterday is a colossal demonstration of offensive football (five goals against Courtois, the best goalkeeper in the world) and a mark of modernity carved into the face of Madrid, a team made up of sensational footballers stripped bare by the competitive drive of a rival who did many more things well. Let’s return to Hansi Flick, therefore.



Hansi Flick transmits peace off the field and competitive fury through his players

The idea of ​​the player at the service of the team reaches its full dimension with the German coach, who demands seamless physical and tactical commitment from all his players. (And also attitudinal, if not ask Iñaki Peña, punished for being late). All these demands, applied with a Germanic sense of justice, have compacted the locker room and benefited players with hidden talent. Lamine Yamal discovers himself, he is a chosen one, with him you will only have to use psychology to prevent him from separating his feet from the ground from time to time. We’re talking about guys like Raphinha, for whom we all have a ceiling that has burst based on personality, or Casadó, Flick’s voice and feet on the field. Surely Vinícius or Mbappé enter through the eyes more than Raphinha, the key is to discover what those forwards do when no one is looking at them because they have the ball far away. Raphinha will be running, trying hard to help a teammate, while the Brazilian and the Frenchman, who clearly do not understand each other, will follow the ball from afar. His view of the game is more individual. The ball will arrive to them, a teammate will send it to them. And so, with antagonistic ideas about solidarity, Madrid splits while Barça, when it is good, advances and retreats together. The Barça team is young, it comes from La Masia, in Madrid only one Spaniard played, Lucas Vázquez, the weakest link, where the Dream Teen he forged his victory. Ancelotti is pragmatic and conservative, he is betting on what is known: Güler and Endrick did not play for a minute.

They have not been easy weeks for Barça. Laporta’s board shot itself in the foot with the matter of Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor, and Flick was the calmest person in an entity with a tendency to nervous breakdowns. He shielded his team and projected calm where others would have been overcome by anxiety. It was then when he began to lift the Super Cup. Dani Olmo was registered thanks to the precautionary measure, but Laporta’s success was not that but choosing, months before, Hansi Flick as Barça coach. Yesterday he returned the favor in spades. Thanks to him we will no longer talk about Olmo’s time, but about Barça’s time.