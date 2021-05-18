Barça did their homework on their visit to Burela, from where he got the three points (1-4) to get fully into the race for the lead in the final leg of the regular league of the First RFEF Futsal. The goals of the goalkeeper Dídac (adds five goals in the league), Dyego, doubly, and Ximbinha they keep the Galician team in relegation positions for another week.

In the rest of the matches played this Tuesday, Real Betis (3-1 to Peñíscola) and Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza (3-6 on Osasuna Magna) they managed to keep their dream of reaching the playoffs alive with victories. In less important duels, O Parrulo beat Córdoba (4-3) at home and Ribera Navarra did the same against Antequera (1-4).

Murcian derby in style

The 32nd day of the League concludes today two games between teams in the noble zone of the table. Levante will receive in Paterna a Movistar Inter that is launched after winning the Copa del Rey last week, his third title of the season. In Murcia the derby of the region will take place between The hole (second) and the Cartagena (First).