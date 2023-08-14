A post from Raphinha before taking a red card, possession of the ball nearly 80% for Xavi’s team: but the landlords’ wall held up. Real Madrid already at +2

David Amato – Milan

Real Madrid calls, Barcelona does not answer. The reigning Spanish champions begin the season with a 0-0 draw at Getafe after a tough game with no holds barred. The landlords’ tough game nullified Xavi’s Blaugrana.

two expelled — At the Estadio Alfonso Perez, where Barcelona have not won or scored in four games, anything goes. The Catalans play ten times, as Raphinha reacts with an elbow to the umpteenth foul and gets sent off before the interval. In the second half, the red card in Mata del Getafe restores numerical parity. Barcelona dominated throughout the match, touching 80% of ball possession and hitting the post with Raphinha, the best of his until his expulsion, but failed to break through and so, after more than a hundred minutes of battle and a claimed penalty in the recovery for a foul by Iglesias on Araujo, he comes out of the first day of La Liga with -2 points from the eternal rivals Real Madrid, who won yesterday in their debut against Athletic Bilbao. See also Marcelo Bielsa's hard moment in Leeds: "The only one who blindly believes in me is me"

xavi’s choices — In Xavi’s Barcelona, ​​new signings Gundogan, who won the Champions League with Manchester City last year, and Romeu, who returned to the Blaugrana after 12 years, make their debut as starters in the heart of midfield. The reference up front is Lewandowski, supported by Pedri and Raphinha, deployed on the right in place of Dembele, who has just moved to PSG. Araujo, Kounde, Christensen and Balde complete the Catalan eleven, forming the defensive line to protect Ter Stegen, with De Jong in the midfield. Getafe instead relies on Latasa, a 22-year-old striker on loan from Real Madrid.

first half — Barcelona kept the ball in the game from the first minutes of the match and in the 17th minute went close to taking the lead with Raphinha’s poisonous free-kick, saved by Soria. In the 26th minute Romeu, ex Girona, jumped Maksimovic and touched the post from the edge of the area. Mister Bordalas’ Getafe defends itself with order, character, physique and nerves. In the 37th minute Raphinha was still dangerous on the right, but the post graced the hosts. In the 39th minute, the Brazilian ex Leeds engages Soria again. The match is on fire with nervousness and in the 41st minute, after a series of fouls suffered, Raphinha gives in to provocations and elbows Alvarez, thus being sent off. The first half, intense and with no holds barred, ended with even ten minutes of added time. See also Earthquake volley, Zaytsev away from the retirement of the national team: goodbye to the World Cup

second half — Xavi studies the counter-moves to make up for the man down and at the start of the second half inserts a winger (Ez Abde) in place of a defender (Christensen), asking his team to try to play attack with one or two touches. In the 56th minute Araujo’s cue forces Mata to foul, already booked, who is sent off. Once the numerical parity was restored, Barcelona took more and more of the field and in the 62nd minute they almost took the lead with Lewandowski, whose header was rejected on the line by Alvarez. In the 75th minute space for the Blaugrana jewel Yamal, who turned 16 last month. While in the 77th minute Soria’s great reflex denied Gundogan the goal, author of a positive debut. Xavi’s Barcelona (expelled for protesting during the second half) relied on their young players and in the 79th minute Ansu Fati, who came on with Gavi, kicked just a little from Yamal’s assist. Getafe also holds up in the twelve minutes of added time, where everything happens. In the 101st minute Iglesias fouls Araujo but amidst Blaugrana protests the referee Soto Grado goes to the Var and does not concede the penalty due to a foul by Gavi at the start of the action. Then, on the reversal in front, Portu nearly scored, going within inches of the 1-0 lead for Getafe. At the triple whistle, the Bordalas gang wins the first point of the season. While the reigning La Liga champions are already -2 behind Real Madrid in the title race. See also Zidane could return to Real Madrid with a reinforcement included