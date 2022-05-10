with videoFC Barcelona can hardly miss second place in La Liga after the 3-1 victory over Celta de Vigo. Memphis Depay opened the scoring, the other two Catalan goals came from Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang.

Depay shot the ball in uncovered after half an hour from more than ten meters, after good preparatory work by Ousmane Dembélé, who had come up on the right flank. It was Depay’s twelfth goal of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang made it 2-0 just before half-time and immediately after the interruption, the Gabonese also made it 3-0. At the 2-0 he already hit the ball with the left, at the 3-0 he shoved the ball in with the right. Dembélé was also the principal at the 3-0. Iago Aspas did something back, but after a red card for Colombian Jeison Murillo of Celta, it was no longer exciting.

Depay was replaced after more than an hour for Ansu Fati. Frenkie de Jong did play the entire match, while Luuk de Jong came in for Aubameyang in the final phase.

For the home side, Ronald Araújo retired midway through the second half after his head collided with his teammate Pablo Gavi’s head. Araújo appeared momentarily unconscious and the Uruguayan left the field on a stretcher. “We are thinking of you, Ronald,” Barça tweeted shortly afterwards. Due to the injury of Araújo, the game was stopped for a few minutes and there was more than ten minutes of stoppage time in Camp Nou.

With the win, Barça widened the gap with Sevilla to 7 points. Sevilla will play at home against Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

