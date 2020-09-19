They didn’t hire him for the diplomatic service FC Barcelona. And so Barça’s new head coach cares Ronald Koeman nor about the romantic feelings of a not insignificant sector of the fan base for which the cantera (the offspring) is everything. Riqui Puig is feeling this right now.
The 21-year-old born Catalan is one of the most promising talents at FC Barcelona. But these vague hymns of praise, which with such personalities are sometimes due to the glorifying look through the club’s glasses, contrasts with the sharply contoured judgment of the Dutchman: ‘It doesn’t fit into my system. And that’s exactly how the new boss on the sidelines told his protégé. At least that’s what they say Mundo Deportivo citing the radio station RAC1.
The date is – coincidentally – chosen quite symbolically. Just before the traditional annual gallop of the club in front of its own supporters (FC Barcelona will only join the league from the 3rd matchday on), the Trofeo Joan Gamper, Riqui Puig had to swallow the bitter pill of knowledge from his manager’s hand .
Koeman is said to have referred to his preferred system, a 4-2-3-1, and the fact that he relies on players that Puig cannot get past. Neither Frenkie de Jong nor Sergio Busquets, and certainly not the 60 million man Miralem Pjanic. Even a Carles Aleñá, only a year and a half older, has more credit than Puig. Since he is not an attacking midfielder in the eyes of Koemans, he sees no position for the young footballer in which he could use him.
And not only for the Gamper Cup (which will be played tonight at 7 p.m. against newly promoted FC Elche), but also for the long-term future. Koeman is said to have advised Puig in the conversation to look for a new club in the remaining two weeks until the transfer window closes (on October 5th).
Of course Koeman’s right and his (well-paid) job are to evaluate players and, according to this evaluation, to classify them as either usable or not for his system. The unusable are then sorted out and can prove themselves elsewhere. That is the normal way of things. And as we all know, nothing in football is everlasting. Other illustrious names have already left the protective walls of La Masia to prove themselves outside of Can Barça. And quite a few of them found their way back later. Riqui Puig could be next in line.
At the same time, of course, Ronald Koeman also wants to exude authority. A general who has lost the respect of his soldiers is unlikely to win battles anymore. And this authority of the new coach suffered soon after his arrival in the course of the Messi drama. He had to sit by and watch as even his own president offered to vacate the chair if that would only appease the superstar. Koeman must have been clear at the time: there can only be dual power in this Barça cabin. Or a shared one. Whatever you want to call it.
In any case, Messi will have a say in all important matters until the summer of next year. And how quickly it can fall on the coach’s feet, you could see in the smaller performance around Luis Suárez that followed the Messi drama. Koeman had given the Uruguayan to understand relatively clearly not to count on him. Problem: Messi and Suarez are very close together. And if Messi doesn’t like losing his long-time partner on the offensive – then he’ll make that opinion known. And the Dutch club legend cannot afford to mess with Messi either. So the lights are green on this issue. For Luis Suárez, who is apparently staying in the club now.
And if you want to mark your territory and don’t (yet) dare to approach the really big rivals, you take a weaker one, but one that also plays an important role in the hearts of the fans emotionally. Like Riqui Puig.
So he should be looking for a new club soon. And put an end to the ups and downs of the past two years. Under Ernesto Valverde, who took over the reins of the team in 2017, Riqui Puig was as good as invisible. The Basque obviously thought little of the slim midfielder. With the dismissal of Valverde and the arrival of Quique Setién, that changed suddenly. Under the Cantabrian, Puig made a total of twelve appearances (eleven in the league, one in the cup), but it quickly became clear that Setién would not stay beyond the end of the season. With the arrival of Ronald Koeman, the era of Riqui Puig at his FC Barcelona (where he has been playing since the age of 14) seems to be over for the time being.
Leave a Reply