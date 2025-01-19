Joan Peñarroya and Barça have saved themselves a lot of trouble. In fact, they have avoided being devastated by the chaos that would have been unleashed at the Palau Blaugrana if they had missed out on going to the Copa del Rey for the first time in their history. Finally, the Blaugrana clung to logic, tradition and the good streak of the last 10 days to score their fifth consecutive victory – between the Euroleague and ACB, their best streak of the course – by beating Surne Bilbao with authority (97- 84) and thus issue the last ticket to travel to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from February 13 to 16 with the other seven best teams in the ACB.

Help from Granada

The defeat of Casademont Zaragoza flattened the classification for the Blaugrana, who could qualify even if they lost

The first good news for the Blaugrana came from Granada early in the afternoon. The defeat of Casademont Zaragoza (97-91) paved the way for Barça, which depended on itself to qualify for the Cup. They could even allow themselves to lose at the Palau by less than 28 points to maintain eighth place. He didn’t need to tempt fate.

However, Peñarroya’s team got off to a bad start, cold, disconnected and soulless. The coach once again trusted Yusuf Fall and left Willy Hernangómez on the bench for the fifth game in a row, although it was Chimezie Metu who with 7 points and 2 rebounds prevented Bilbao from taking the Blaugrana’s colors in the first quarter, closed with 8 disadvantage points (17-25) and bad feelings.

After hitting rock bottom when they reached -10 (17-27), the Blaugrana team regrouped from the defense and drawing on the gross national product (6 points in a row from Joel Parra, 2 from Núñez, 2 from Brizuela) to begin the comeback operation: 27-33.

It was then when Peñarroya turned on the bench and recovered Willy Hernangómez from ostracism, after 194 minutes without playing (the last four games, since January 7 against Girona).

The Madrid center in his first action made it 38-39 (a dunk and a free throw) and it was he, with 4 points in a row, who put the Blaugrana ahead on the scoreboard for the first time, 46-42 at the start of the second part. Willy closed his notable participation with 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and a block (19 PIR, the best) in 18 and a half minutes.

Great third quarter

The 32-19 score in the third quarter served as a starting point for a Barça team well guided by Parker and Brizuela

The Blaugrana’s improvement was consolidated in a spectacular third quarter, with 32 points (11 Parker, 10 Brizuela) from a more focused and motivated team. Peñarroya hit the key by combining his shorts and Barça sealed the duel with a +13 (74-61) to face the last quarter, in which they won by 15 points (88-73).

The best for Barça were Parker (16p and 4r), Metu (15p and 6r) and Brizuela (12p and 4r).

“Barça has to be in the Copa del Rey, although we have made it a little difficult for ourselves. The team has had a very important reaction; He is aware of the path he has to follow. Today we started a little soft and in the third quarter we reacted,” said Peñarroya.

The Cup picture

Unicaja, Valencia, Real Madrid and Tenerife as seeds, and Joventut, Manresa, Gran Canaria and Barça will compete in the Cup from February 13 to 16

The Cup draw is made up of Unicaja as winter champions (they are guaranteed to play on Thursday and thus rest one more day if they advance to the semi-finals), Valencia, Real Madrid and Tenerife as first seeds, in addition to Joventut, BAXI Manresa , Gran Canaria and Barça.

Força Lleida, 88 – Gran Canaria, 78

Lleida moves away from danger

In the Barris Nord, Força Lleida achieved its sixth victory against Gran Canaria (88-78) that allows it to move away from the relegation zone. Gerard Find’s team played one of the most solid games, dominating for 39 of the 40 minutes, and knew how to stifle the Canaries’ attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter, with a run of 0-11, which brought them closer to 85-64 to 85-75. The best of the Lleida team was Oriol Paulí – who was playing his 300th game in the ACB – with 15 points and a PIR of 15.