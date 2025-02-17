As worked as valuable. As sweaty as celebrated. As tight as deserved. This was the victory of Barcelona against a remarkable ray. A triumph that catapults Blaugrana to the lead with the same points as Madrid but with a better goal difference. A lonely from Lewandowski by transforming a penalty was enough for the Flick as a whole to recover the head of a championship that is burning. The Barcelona team was able to expand its income but the ray, which was annulled a goal in a controversial way, was an adversary of arms to take. With his fourth victory followed in the League and with the stumbling blocks of his rivals Barça regains the league’s baton.

Before starting Flick surprised with one of his overwhelming decisions. Football player who is late, to the bench. Koundé, repeat offender, was in the substitution and relieved him in the eleven Héctor Fort. The Canterano was the main novelty of the German alignment, which continued betting on Jong to the detriment of Casadó. For the rest, the most common and with fresh legs because Barcelona of eight days came without a game. To face the envy with lightning, one of the most physical and dynamic first teams, all energies could be necessary. Because the Vallecano team presented in Montjuïc without losing in the League since December. A set worked and working but also attacks with criteria.

Flick’s team had to suffer until the end because he did not know how to sentence the meeting

Barça cost a good time to give the key to get out of body that raised the ray. He tried an inspired bucket with the bike. Lamine Yamal tried by the other side, well marked by Chavarría. But Barcelona did not generate occasions of danger. Until Balde recovered a ball and gave a pass to Raphinha. The Brazilian crossed his shot excessively. Shortly after Raphinha himself starred in an excellent combination with Pedri but his shot was broken by the goalkeeper.

About half an hour I already called Barça at the doors of the goal and it came from the penalty spot. He was validated by the referee through the VAR. Melero López confirmed that Pathe Ciss had hugged Iñigo Martínez in the area repeatedly. A maximum as television as clear. He transformed it with Lewandowski suspense. His shot hit the post before entering.

The goal reactivated to Barça and left touched by a few moments to the ray. Then pity for the Blaugrana interests that Lamine Yamal did not take advantage of an occasion that neither painted. His shot, too centered, diverted him.

How well would have gone to Barcelona to put the second at that time because the lightning reacted with a handful of actions to which more accurate. Ntenka had the draw but Szczesny threw reflexes before saving a second auction, now from Álvaro. Phenomenal there the Polish goalkeeper, increasingly settled.

Rayo was annulled a controversial way

The ray continued to perceive until the rest and came to score, through the mediation of fruits, but his goal was canceled with a lot of controversy outside the game not from him but from Nteka. The collegiate interpreted that the striker prevented Iñigo from defending the chut of Fruits. One of those plays that if they point it to you to clamas to heaven. As is the arbitration context, more wood.

Beyond the controversy, Barcelona needed again to take the thread of the encounter after the inter -ever. What better medicine to do it than Pedri, chanted by the stands for its wonderful football. Now he recovered a ball running back. Now an unsuspected pass was invented that did not take advantage of Lewandowski. Now he did a goldsmith control. Instead, Lamine, frustrated, did not have its best night. He enjoyed another occasion and did not materialize it.

The game was still on the wire and Flick waved the cocktail shaker with the entrance of Koundé and Olmo by Fort and Gavi. The ray, brave, did not give up and Szczesny had to intervene again before fruits. As a battle he was forced to stop Olmo with a possible penalty after an impressive dribble. The midfielder had left with a spark and enabled Raphinha, who could not transform. Another opportunity to sentence to limbo and suffer.

Because fruits bordered 1-1. Tranquility only came with the final whistle.