The 21st edition of the Futsal Awards he was dyed Barça. Barça monopolized practically all the Prizes awarded this Tuesday by the prestigious futsal portal, which each year names the best in the world of this sport. The culé team had five nominees and most of them won in their respective categories: Best Player in the World for Ferrao, Best Coach for Andreu Plaza and Best Club for Barça itself.

Honorable mentions also deserve his other two nominees: Sergio Lozano finished second in the voting, after Ferrao, and Dídac he finished in a respectable fourth place among the best goalkeepers. It should be noted that it is not the first time that Barça has starred in a Futsal Awards, since the Catalans have won until eleven awards from this contest Among Best Player (Lozano and Ferrao), Best Coach (Marc Carmona and Andreu Plaza), Best Club (2012, 2014, 2019 and 2020) and Best Goalkeeper (Paco Sedano).

How could it be otherwise, Ferrao was ecstatic to be named the best player in the world for the second year in a row. “As a child, if they tell me, I wouldn’t believe it, it’s a dream to be chosen Twice in a row the Best Player in the World is an award that Lozano also deserved and could have won. Personally, I give him a lot of value for everything I have done to recover from the injury and arrive on time for the Final Four of the Champions League, where we won the title and I was lucky to be the MVP “, confessed the Pantera for the website of the Barça team. No longer Lush (for the remainder of the season due to his knee injury), but with Ferrao, Barça will fight for all the titles in 2021.