CBA – semi-final – working day 1 barca Unicaja

Vesely goes to the basket against Unicaja. AFP7 via Europa Press (AFP7 via Europa Press)

It was more than a shock. Barça had a 17-point advantage and, stunned by an exquisite Sima, before a combative Unicaja like few others, went to two in the third quarter. But Vesely denied the majority and clarified that the Palau is a lot of Palau, since the Barça team counts the league games (19) by victory in the course. One to zero for Barça in the semifinals.

The clash began with the dwarfed ring, with the shooters clicking their tongues and twisted faces, because for almost three minutes there were no baskets to savor. Vesely, Mirotic, Satoransky, Kravish, Perry, Djedovic… Nobody was right. Until Vesely, governor under the post, grabbed a rebound and opened the can. Reel for Mirotic, who once again explained that the blunder against Madrid in the European semifinal has been engraved on fire, with three derisory points, that now he is required to shine to give himself the opportunity to revalidate with the whites in the league final if they are able to overcome the Joventut of the inspired Guy. Brizuela tried to find the cup inspiration, when he with 27 points he undid Barça. But neither he nor a sharp Ejim could remedy the Barca weapon of mass destruction: the triples. He signed 18 -record in the competition- in the last stake to dismount Valencia and thus opened the gap in the first quarter, with Abrines and Sanli as snipers.

Unicaja, under the baton of Alberto Díaz or Perry, tried to attack quickly, pull their legs to shell the almost always efficient Barca defense. And although he was frequent in the offensive rebound, he suffered wrist triggers in the shot. Enough for Barça’s second unit to keep their distance and oxygenate the lungs of the quintet Marvel (there is no key game that the same players don’t start with), who returned to the field to twist the rival a little more, to the point that even Satoransky hit a triple without wanting to in his attempt to alley oops for Mirotic. He was followed by Laprovittola, who had a scuffle with Perry that did not go too far but that served to explain the tension typical of a semifinal. And Barça, already in the intermission, had the first meeting on track. Or not…

It turns out that Unicaja, at last, began to shoot baskets from the paint thanks to a Sima who abused the rim, stellar, in true NBA style, capable of finishing with 19 points. Impulse -with more than 70% accuracy in the shot in the fourth- seconded by Carter and Kalinoski, who narrowed the duel, three points away. The ghosts appeared for Barça, frequently accused of not knowing how to finish off the games, of losing the competitive tone to complicate life. Tara who rejected Vesely to seal the fourth with a snort of relief (66-58). But the epilogue remained. Ejim wanted to put his signature, exceptional in rebounding. But the autograph also wanted to stamp Vesely, happy to find shots from medium distance, the one that makes him one of the best European centers. He also wanted to say his Kalinoski, omnipotent on the track, the architect that with 19 seconds left to play, the Barça team only had a sip of advantage, three points (82-79). But the final signature, articulated with two free throws by Laprovittola and a robbery on Mirotic’s horn that prevented the triple rival, was from Barcelona, ​​which, with ardor, complied to take the first game of the tie.

See also Children's city hospital damaged as a result of the shelling of Donetsk by Ukrainian troops BARCELONA, 84 – UNICAJA, 81 Barcelona: Satoransky (10), Laprovittola (5), Abrines (12), Mirotic (14) and Vesely (12) —starting five—; Sanli (13), Kalinic (2), Tobey (0), Kuric (7) and Jokubaitis (9). Unicaja: Perry (2), Brizuela (5), Djedovic (2), Ejim (14) and Kravish (4) —starting five—; Osetkowski (5), Kalinoski (12), Barreiro (0), Alberto Díaz (4), Carter (10), Sima (19) and Thomas (4). Partial: 26-15; 19-16; 21-27; and 18-23. Referees: Fernando Calatrava, Jordi Aliaga and Francisco Araña. Perry was removed for personal fouls. Palau Blaugrana. 5,390 spectators.

