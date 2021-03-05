Barça (15 + 13): Moller; Janc (4), Mem (2), Fabregas (4), Petrus, Palmarsson, Cindric (5) -starting team-; Gonzalo Perez (ps), Raúl Entrerríos (1), Sorhaindo, Dolenec, Ariño (1), Aleix Gómez (8, 3p), Alex Pacual (2), Langaro (1) and Frade.

BM Logroño La Rioja (11 + 13): Rangel Hackbarth, David Cadarso (1), Casado (3, 1p), Serradilla (1) and Dorado (2, 1p) -starting team- Jorge Pérez (ps), Sánchez-Migallón (1), Delcio Pina (6), Balenciaga (2), Moreira (6), Ortiz (1) and Eduardo Cadarso (1p).

Scoreboard every five minutes: 1-1, 5-1, 8-4, 10-7, 13-8 and 14-11 (rest); 12-15, 16-14, 18-15, 20-18, 24-20 and 28-24 (Final)

Referees: Raluy and Tasty.Fabregas was excluded by Barça; and Hackbarth by BM Logroño La Rioja..

Incidents: Quarterfinal match of the Copa del Rey in

handball played at the WiZink Center in Madrid before about three hundred

viewers. EFE

| K: Sport |

03/05 / 20-47 / 21

.