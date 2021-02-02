The FC Barcelona Jean-Clair Todibo is already parking at another club. After the central defender was loaned to FC Schalke last season, he was placed at Benfica in the first half of the current season. Because he had remained in the Portuguese league without any use, the loan deal was canceled prematurely.
But instead of finally being able to prove himself at Barça, Todibo goes straight to the next club: OGC Nice has secured the services of the 21-year-old – on loan of course – until the end of the season. In addition, the French were given a purchase option of 8.5 million euros, which could rise to 15 million euros in the future.
When he arrived in Barcelona two years ago, Todibo was actually considered a huge talent, but the youngster has not been able to realize his potential since then. The many club changes probably also contributed to the fact that the Frenchman did not make any progress in his development. It is to be hoped that he will finally find a permanent home and thus back on track.