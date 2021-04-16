Barcelona is already in Seville, where they landed at the edge of noon. From the San Pablo airport, the Barça expedition, led by the president, Joan Laporta, moved to the concentration hotel. Here superstition has been able. Barça decided not to return to Alfonso XIII, where they stayed last January when they lost the Super Cup to Athletic at La Cartuja; and has chosen the NH Collection, relatively close to Sánchez Pizjuán and also a few minutes by bus from the Betis Sports City, where Koeman’s team will train this Saturday in activation training for the final.

Barça will rest until this afternoon. At 5:15 pm, Koeman will speak at a press conference with Marc André Ter Stegen; and at 18:00 he will train on the stage of the final, La Cartuja, where he will fight for the 31st Cup in his history. In the Barça expedition, in addition to Joan Laporta, the sports vice president, Rafa Yuste; and the institutional vice president, Elena Fort.