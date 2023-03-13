At 30′ of the first half the protest for the ‘Case Negreira’, with counterfeit banknotes thrown onto the pitch. Then a crazy race with the hosts stopped by the woodwork, the Var and the saves on the Catalan line

Two posts, two shots saved on the line and a goal disallowed against Athletic, saves from Ter Stegen, a goal from Raphinha: for the third consecutive game, ninth in La Liga and eleventh of the season, Barcelona won 1-0. A vibrant, electric, contested, controversial match was broadcast in San Mames, marked by protests over the ‘Case Negreira’ by Basque fans. In the end Barça prevailed, returning to +9 on Madrid, with the Clásico scheduled for next Sunday at the Camp Nou. For Xavi’s team just 8 goals conceded in 25 days, with 19 clean sheets. For Athletic in the last 5 four defeats and one draw.

THE NEWS — Xavi has recovered Lewandowski and Gavi, but is without Pedri and Araujo. Return to 4-3-3 with Ferran Torres and Raphinha, still on the bench for Kessie. In Athletic, the former Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde has decided to change the wing for Nico Williams, sent on the left to annoy Sergi Roberto (always uncertain as a full-back), and Berenguer, on the right. Raul Garcia preferred to Muniain. See also Cartagena is allowed to dream of the 'playoff' and a Real Murcia emergency team is proud to continue in the fight

THE PROTEST — In the 30th minute the announced protest took place, with the launch of thousands of tickets with the wording “Mafia” and the Barça shield to protest the “Case Negreira”, the former vice president of the Arbitration Committee for years on the book Barca pay. The San Mames crowd (record capacity 49,741 spectators) sang ‘A segunda oé’, hoping for relegation for the Catalan team, while Spanish TV did not show any images of what was happening in San Mames.

THE CROSS AND THE GOAL — While the public protested, Athletic had its best chances: excellent Ter Stegen on a shot by Iñaki Williams, a corner into which Raul Garcia headed in with the ball cleared by the crossbar. Barcelona’s advantage in the recovery: Busquets’ sleight of hand who catches Raphinha in the area. Control with the left and diagonal with the right to beat Agirrezabala. The linesman cancels for offside, the Var corrects him for the Brazilian’s ninth goal of the season. See also Ajax vs. Liverpool, LIVE, minute by minute, Champions League

THE POLE — In the second half with Barcelona in unstable control despite Kessie’s entry for Ferran Torres, Athletic had another flare: Iñaki Williams launched Berenguer behind Sergi Roberto and the former Torino player hit the post, with a decisive hand by Ter Stegen (72′) who shortly after (79′) flew to his right to block a great shot from Muniain, who came on for Raul Garcia.

THE GOAL CANCELED — In the 87th minute the key episode: Guruzeta launches Iñaki Williams between Marcos Alonso and Balde and the Ghanaian international punches Ter Stegen with a wonderful right foot. Goal that is canceled by Gil Manzano after a pass to the Var for a hand from Muniain in the construction of the action. San Mames enraged, Barcelona saved by the Var and then by Kounde and Marcos Alonso who on the line in full recovery opposed the shots of Yuri and Zarraga on the line.

