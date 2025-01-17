The fantastic week seems to have settled in the Palau, where Barça continues its European climb, adding two important victories in three days to establish Peñarroya’s team in the nobility of the Euroleague. Efes, like Panathinaikos, succumbed to a much improved rival, who seems to believe in themselves again. The work, yes, is not completed, with Bilbao appearing tomorrow, in the final clash to seal the pass to the Copa del Rey.

Barça’s clock breaking has become a bad habit for Peñarroya’s team, always entering the game late. Against Efes the problem remained at 0-5 at the start although the Barça side will do well to sink their teeth into the problem to avoid greater evils. The Turks began more toned and adding their first advantages. Poirier, my beloved enemy, crushed the Barça hoop too easily and Larkin, with Banchi’s fourth triple in four minutes, placed the score at 9-18 as the first critical moment. Forced timeout by Peñarroya and brilliant reaction, a 9-0 to even things up.

The Cup, at stake

After the European surge, Barça risks their lives on Sunday against Bilbao

As was already seen against Panathinaikos, Barça seems like a different team in their last matches. More confident, more sure of himself and more convinced of what he has to do. Thus, in the blink of an eye, and with Fall’s best minutes as a Barça player, the score stretched to 48-40 thanks to a three-pointer from Punter’s corner. The Palau trembled, after so many nights of suffering, believing in its own people again.

Before both headed to the locker room, the decibels of the game rose. A clash between Poirier and Satoransky ended with an unsportsmanlike situation for the Frenchman, whose ears were whistled by the boos that landed on him from the stands. Without being a tight match, things dragged on with so much review and there was no way for the stopwatch to advance.

The night accelerated somewhat in the second half, in which Barça did not lose concentration and continued with its good line of work. Vesely quickly expanded the score to 54-44, confirming the Barça dominance. The improvement of Peñarroya’s team every time Efes tried to cut back and make their rival nervous, which were not many times either. But in each of them the Barça team responded brilliantly. Sometimes with a triple from Punter, other times with another from Brizuela, a new base, to cut off the Turkish attempts. The game did not end without the last episode of Poirier, who went to the locker room early after a technical, challenging the Barça public who whistled at him enthusiastically.

An anecdote on another night to dream again in Barcelona.

Technical sheet

90- Barça (22+26+17+25): Satoransky (6), Punter (15), Abrines (5), Parker (4), Fall (13) -starting five-, Anderson (3), Vesely (11 ), Brizuela (10), Metu (10), Núñez (11) and Parra (2).

80- Andolu Efes (24+17+18+21): Larkin (13), Thompson (10), Bryant (16), Smits (1), Poirier (13) -starting five-, Beaubois (3), Nwora ( 0), Johnson (2), Dozier Jr (6), Oturu (8), Osmani (5) and Willis (3).

Referees: Damir Javor (CRO), Milivoje Jovcic (SER) and Tomasz Trawicki (POL). Poirier was sent off for unsportsmanlike behavior and a technical foul (min.39).

Incidents: matchday 22 played at the Palau Blaugrana before 6,309 spectators.