After more than 63 years and 1,175 games, the Blaugrana have played a home match away from the Camp Nou: goals from Pedri and Ferrán Torres at the Olimpico

And after more than 63 years and 1,175 games, Barcelona have played a Liga match at home in a stadium other than the Camp Nou. The renovation works forced a temporary move, at least until November 2024, and the Olimpico on the Montjuic hill was chosen. Which to the citizens of Barcelona looks like Everest: they consider the mountain symbol of the 1992 Games difficult to conquer, and so Barça went from 80,000 to 17,000 season ticket holders. The capacity of Lluis Companys is more than 54,000 spectators, but today there were fewer than 40,000 people to see Barça-Cádiz. Huge economic and significant image damage. The match, which ended 2-0, was equally tiring for the Spanish champions and was only resolved in the final by an invention of Gundogan transformed into gold by Pedri. In the recovery the doubling of Ferran Torres. After the 0-0 draw in Getafe, Barcelona scored their first goals and first 3 points.

54 years in three — Xavi was disqualified like Raphinha after the brawl that accompanied Getafe’s 0-0 draw and so the coach’s brother, Oscar, went on the bench and Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old boy who lined up on the right, was on the field behind Lewandowski on the line of Pedri and Gavi: 3 of them are 54 years old. Lamine preferred to the various Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres and Abde. In defense with Araujo injured and Iñigo Martinez and Marcos Alonso not registered due to financial fairplay problems, De Jong teamed up with Christensen.

three occasions — Barcelona kept the ball but collided with 'Conan' Ledesma, the unorthodox Argentine goalkeeper from Cadiz who stopped Lamine Yamal and Kounde with two great saves. Equally incredible was Ter Stegen's save on Roger Martì, launched all alone towards the German. These are the three best flames of the first part.

FRUSTRATED BARÇA… — Restart with a rolling start: sensational mistake by Alcaraz in a nice counterattack by Chris Ramos, crossbar by Gavi with a header, another opportunity wasted by the brilliant Chris Ramos. Then after a long break, frustrating for Barça, Abde, who came on for Gavi but deployed in Balde’s area, forced Ledesma to make another fine save.