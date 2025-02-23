Guess who comes tonight. Barcelona arrives at the stadiums and fame precedes him. A vitola that has earned. His numbers scare the hosts they receive. Barça wins almost three out of four games that plays outside, a record that is catapulting him. In the fields where historically, Barcelona lost points and let out leagues, they are showing implacable.

The leader of the League has lost more games in Montjuïc than far from home in this championship. There is no doubt that Flick’s Barcelona has become an intimidating visitor, capable of adding 30 points of the 54 that contemplate him away from his audience.

Barça data

He also demonstrated it on the islands, since he won in Las Palmas and before in Palma to Mallorca. He did it in Pizjuán and also in Girona. It was not accidental what was seen in the Bernabéu with the 0-4 or the traces of August in Vallecas and Mestalla. Blaugrana do not notice the pressure or atmosphere of the local fans. Wherever they go, they impose their law.

They have only resisted and have not scored in Pamplona and San Sebastián. More than three months ago they do not fall at home, a balance that gives wings for the next exit in the tournament, which is the Metropolitan to visit Atlético.





There are nine victories in 14 leaguers for Barça, although they could be more since in Balaídos, Villamarín and Coliseum Barça advanced on the scoreboard and ended up giving up a draw. This time, in the Canary Islands, he could keep the advantage Dani Olmo gave him at the time of the game. Already in the addition, Ferran Torres certified a new assault on a distant fief. The kilometers or distance do not care. Nor does it mark its offensive trident. Two substitutes took the three points of the Gran Canaria stadium.

All that has even more merit because Flick, who lives his first experience in the League, has once recognized that he did not know exactly the atmosphere that awaited him on some trip through the fields of Spain.

The registration

But it is not an isolated and circumscribed phenomenon only to the league. Since the arrival of the coach, who does not use excuses but puts the monkey, there are 16 victories in the 22 games away from home, including the two of the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Veni, Vidi, Vici. He came, saw and won. Waiting to know when you can return to Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona takes advantage of its relentless rhythm.