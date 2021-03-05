TD Systems Baskonia failed to score the sixth consecutive victory in the Euroleague because he had a disastrous first quarter, but also because this Barça is a very competitive team. The Catalans threw overboard a 21-point lead achieved in the first quarterBut when the game reached the decisive phase they did not fail: Mirotic, Higgins, Davies … the important men appeared when they had to appear. Those of Baskonia, who were at a great level during the comeback, faded at the end.

Obviously the excellent defense of Barça had to do with the part of the first quarter (25-4) but the disastrous attack of Baskonia was perhaps more to blame. The visiting team missed 16 of the 18 shots to the basket attempted (even free throws) and lost countless balls. Nor did he control the rebound. At the beginning, Barça was not even particularly successful, but before the rival debacle, Jasikevicius’s team fell apart. The headlines were of course, but so did Davies, Hanga and Bolmaro. In short, Barça found practically no opposition on the court.

No matter how little Baskonia did, it would improve the performance of the first quarter, but what few could foresee is that it would turn the game around so quickly. But it is that everything that happened in the first 10 minutes was repeated in the seconds with the protagonists exchanged. Fall, Henry and Polonara appeared in attack, Baskonia hardened the defense and Barça made the hoop small. A blushing partial (4-22) who was in charge of Mirotic makeup on the brink of halftime (33-26).

Mirotic and Vildoza’s injury

One of the keys to the visitor’s improvement was the contribution of Henry, practically omnipresent in attack, which revealed Calathes’ poor performance. The Barça guard was an incarnation of the sentiment of his team, apathetic and erratic, who squandered his advantage in just over 25 minutes (40-40). Only Mirotic cared to stop the visitor’s comeback, allowing a small advantage for Barça (50-45). Vildoza’s injury also impaired Baskonia’s abilities..

Ivanovic’s men had options to win the game for a good part of the last quarter, but the two pillars of Barça, Mirotic and Higgins, they were not for the task of letting them consummate the comeback. In addition, the visitors failed in the decisive attacks, those that could put them within a reasonable distance on the scoreboard with three minutes remaining. In the end, Barça was even comfortable.