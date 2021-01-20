Eder Sarabia was named this Tuesday the new coach of Gerard Piqué’s Andorra. The one who was Quique Setién’s assistant at Barça was in The spar from Cadena SER to analyze this step forward in his career and, as he did in the morning, he again had words of affection towards the Cantabrian, whom he considers a second father. The compliments prompted Quique Setién to intervene in the talk. The coach praised the qualities of Eder Sarabia, predicted a great future for him on the bench and advised him: “Some things he has to control.” Finally, he revealed that Barça still has not paid the settlement. These are the impressions of the Cantabrian.

About Eder Sarabia: “It is no longer the relationship we have had in these five years, I have known him since he was a child, when he was with his father playing for Logroñés. I have had a very good relationship with him, I have seen him grow. There has been more than a professional relationship ”.

Eder Sarabia will be a good coach: “Surely better. What has been going well for you throughout your life is what you have to do. The young people and, especially Eder, because of his personality and his understanding of the game, I have no doubt that he will be a great coach. This step that he has taken now I sensed that he was going to arrive because it is the natural law, I have been very grateful for what he has given me because it has made me better. As I suppose that he will have collected things that I have, we have fed each other. In addition, there has been a sincere relationship and friendship, apart from the professional relationship. We have eaten together every day, we have had good and not so good experiences. This is like when he leaves you a girlfriend, that you love her very much. You have to accept it. Now he has a beautiful project that has already impressed him ”.

It would be second to Eder: “Yes, I would be eating his ear all day (laughs).”

Things that Sarabia has to improve. He has said that in some things he was wrong at Barça: “He already knows and is perfectly aware of the things he has to take care of. Maybe in some places it was not given importance but because of my way of being it did. He has already worked in that sense, he is fully aware of the things he has to improve and take care of. Some things you have to control; the years give you pause ”.

Has Barça paid you? “Barça has not paid me yet, we are waiting.”