Barça begins today at 6.30 p.m. in 2021 with a visit to Urbas Fuenlabrada, although Nikola Mirotic, Thomas Heurtel, Kyle Kuric, Brandon Davies and Víctor Claver do not travel for different reasons. Five sensitive casualties for coach Sarunas Jasikevicius, who has completed the call-up with the team players Ibou Badji and Brancou Badio, as well as Sergi Martínez, a regular in recent months.

The low of Nikola Mirotic, who has already missed the meeting in Munich for personal reasons, joins that of Kyle Kuric, absent after being in close contact with a positive for coronavirus. In addition, Barça has accumulated for weeks the casualties of Víctor Claver, who is recovering from a fascia operation, Thomas Heurtel, who continues to negotiate his departure with the club, and Brandon Davies, with muscular discomfort in the calf. The Barça team faces Urbas Fuenlabrada at an irregular moment, especially in the Euroleague, where they have had three consecutive defeats. In the Endesa League, on the other hand, he comes from adding a solid victory against Real Madrid.

In the face of casualties, players from the second unit must lead the team in a month of January that is demanding with eleven games, seven of them away from the Palau Blaugrana. In this sense, Argentine base Leandro Bolmaro warned of the importance of “taking a step forward” to overcome the absences of important players. “We have seven away games, that will force us to take a step forward, to be focused, because we have the losses of important players. We have to go out to give the maximum,” Bolmaro said in statements to the club’s media. He also warned of the dangers of Urbas Fuenlabrada, which includes Melo Trimble, the competition’s top scorer with 19.9 points per game in its ranks. “We play against the top scorer in the league, so it will be a challenge for us. They also have other scorers like Marc Garcia. We have to be solid for 40 minutes,” he settled.

Fuenlabrada seeks its best face

Urbas Fuenlabrada, marked by irregularity in their last matches, able to beat Unicaja and fall against Coosur Betis, he will look for his best face this Sunday. In that company, the injury of Estonian power forward Siim-Sander Vene, who despite not being at his best is capital both for his defensive contribution and for his ability to open the field with his outside shot, further complicates the very Fuenlabreña internal line diminished.

The Urbas has yet to fill the position of Serbian Oliver Stevic, who went weeks ago to Herbalife Gran Canaria, although has the good news that Canadian Kyle Alexander – who came to replace the injured Osas Ehigiator – is working well, along with the Jamaican Shevon Thompson, Chema González and the Congolese Christian Eyenga, a wild card who has been rehabilitated with Juárez. In addition, last week the Surinamese guard Charlon Kloof also came out, who despite not having regularity was helping in defense.