Between self-absorption and thicket, Barça signed an ode to nonsense in the fourth game of the series against Bayern and could not seal the ticket to the Euroleague Final Four in Munich. The tie now returns to Barcelona and will be decided at the Palau next Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. Jasikevicius’ men completed their most unfortunate match of the season, with a horrible 5 of 29 in triples (14 of 52 in field goals) and were condemned to the tiebreaker to try to reach Belgrade. Last year it was Xavi Pascual’s Zenit that took Barça to the fifth game, winning the odd matches and, on this occasion, Bayern also stretched the duel against the leader of the regular phase, winning the even matches. The winner of Barça-Bayern will face Madrid in one of the semifinals of the Final Four; in the other, Efes will meet the winner of the Olympiacos-Monaco match (which will also be resolved in the fifth match in Piraeus).

Barça’s staging in the fourth game of the series was not, by far, as fine and firm as in the third. It was even worse than in the second played at the Palau. Bayern applied to close the perimeter and did not concede spaces or open field runs to Jasikevicius’s team, which started between thick and stifled and did not improve throughout the night. With a 0 of 6 triples and four turnovers in the first quarter, it had to be Mirotic and Sanli who worked the first points dribbles. There were only two baskets for the Catalans in the opening 10 minutes, one by Hayes and another by Sanli himself. The rest of the points, up to 12, came from the free throw. From 2 of 12 in field goals for Barça to 10 of 18 for the German team in the first growth spurt (22-12, m. 11).

Lucic, Hunter and Rubit spearheaded Trinchieri’s bold bid to extend the series by taking it back to the Palau. Weiler-Babb won the hand of Barcelona’s game generators and Bayern began to feed back on his determination as the minutes went by. Meanwhile, Barça was accumulating more doubts than points. Midway through the second quarter, between thick and locked attacks, the culé file reflected a 3 of 12 in shots of two, a 0 of 8 in triples and six turnovers. In total 17 points in 16 minutes until Abrines found the switch for a moment.

The Mallorcan forward did not even touch the hoop on his first shot, but later he chained five points in just one minute, with a layup and a three-pointer, which momentarily pulled Barça out of the quagmire. But the rhythm of the game continued in the hands of Bayern who, at 18 points per quarter, reached the intermission with an 11 lead (36-25). Only 3 of 10 of the German team prevented a major unraveling on the scoreboard. Barça, between troubled and hypotensive, went to the locker room ruminating on their 1 of 11 triples. Three assists, all three from Calathes, completed the puny visitor statistics. Only six Barça baskets in 20 minutes of torture.

A scenario that worsened for Jasikevicius’ men after the restart. The coach shook his initial quintet giving entry to Abrines, Exum and Davies, but it didn’t work out. An alley-oop between Sisko and Lucic he lifted the Audi Dome, while Barça accumulated four more losses, missed another four triples and wasted seven consecutive attacks (39-25). More than five minutes without scoring in an ode to nonsense to which Bayern joined by contagion. The score in that stretch: 3-0. Until Laprovittola scored from 6.75 with a foreshortening that slightly relieved his team, but did not set a trend. Weiler-Babb scored Bayer’s fourth triple and increased the local lead to +16 (44-28, m. 27). And the thing did not stop there because Lucic scored two free throws, Mirotic committed a foul in attack and the partial grew to 14-6 shortly before entering the finish line (50-31, m. 29). Trinchieri’s team did not forgive. The threat of reaction from the culé, from 58-40 with three minutes remaining to the final 59-52, came too late.

