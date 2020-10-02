Dest, in the Barça changing room at the Camp Nou. Official FCB website

It has cost him his due because Barcelona is not buoyant economically, subject to reducing the salary mass of the staff and needing income to comply with the scrappage scheme of the team, now that Arturo Vidal (Inter), Arthur (Juve), Luis Suárez (Atlético), Rakitic (Sevilla) and Wagué (Paok) have been transferred, as well as Semedo (Wolverhampton), the only one to fill the coffers with 30 million fixed. But Barcelona has been able to close the hiring of Sergiño Dest (Almere, Netherlands; 19 years old) for 21 million fixed plus five in variables. Although the negotiations were delayed because it was difficult to reach an agreement with the payments. “He will have to compete with other full-backs. He is young and has played the Champions League. I am very sure that it will be very useful ”, anticipated the technician Ronald Koeman during this week.

It turns out that Barcelona, ​​corseted by the demanded Fair play financial, he couldn’t face an exorbitant payment right away. So he started conversations with Ajax and their sports director, the former blue Marc Overmars, who was reluctant until he turned them into facilities. Among other things because they are friendly clubs, children of the Johan Cruyff philosophy, in love with possession and attacking football. Thus, the Barça club will face a payment of close to six million at the beginning and the rest will be paid between the following five courses – a formula similar to that of Frenkie De Jong, who made the same path the previous year -, time for which Dest has signed to play at the Camp Nou. The payment procedure, in any case, is not a good sign for the next president – he is finishing his term after this year, although it is likely that he will face the motion of no confidence in progress, to the point that the ballots are being counted -, as he will have holes in the wallet.

These twists and turns are of little importance to Dest, since he already knows that he will be able to carry number 2 on the sword, a number that his predecessor Semedo left orphaned (numbers 4, 9, 12 and 25 were also left free). The Dutchman passed the medical check-up on Wednesday night, after flying from Amsterdam, and he already dressed short this Thursday morning in the Barça sports city, where he trained with those discarded for the match against Celta. Few more times will he stay in the stands, especially because the team does not have another natural right-back –Sergi Roberto is a converted midfielder– and because Alba’s ownership can also make it uncomfortable, as it is deployed on both sides. Less possible seems the competition of Junior Firpo, who is looking for a team like Miranda, in addition to the central Umtiti and Todibo. “We walk weak,” Koeman resolved in reference to the center of the rear. So much so that it is the priority of the sports area together with a 9. But for the side, for now, Barça is served. Dest, who plays with the North American team because he put it before the Netherlands, fast as few in the race, skilled in the jog and notable in the center although somewhat confused with what happens behind his back, is the reinforcement.