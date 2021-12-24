Barça is still trying to convince Dembélé to renew because they consider him to be a world-class player and they know that in the market they cannot aspire to a footballer like him. The problem is that the Blaugranas do not want to take a mortgage on a player who has spent more time injured and who has been so irregular.
Dembélé asks for a renewal with a good salary increase, knowing that he has a few months left on his contract and the offers will rain on him. The club does not want to improve the conditions of the French because it considers that it has not demonstrated that it deserves it. The Blaugranas believe that offering to be in a club of the magnitude of Barça is enough for him, since it does not seem that offers from big European clubs are going to come to him. However Dembélé seems to prefer money and if he leaves, it will be to a club that offers him a higher salary.
The best thing for the club is to let him go, because so far Dembélé has not shown regularity and it does not seem that he is going to do so. What Barça must do is take advantage of these months that the player has left, in which he will want to play and demonstrate a good level to receive interesting offers. In this way, the club will be able to have a high-level footballer these months, in a team where there is a shortage of talent, but in summer it will have to let him go.
It is not worth it for a club with so many financial problems to risk having a player with a star salary for another three or four years in which no one can ensure that Dembélé does not injure himself again.
The relationship between Barça and Dembélé will come to an end soon, and it is convenient for them to turn the page and think about new challenges. The player still has time to trace his career and the Blaugrana team have several opportunities in the market to replace him that can give him more joy.
#Barça #renew #Dembélé #price
Leave a Reply