The young Danish man who has fallen in love with the world of football thanks to his European Championship is on Barça’s agenda. Damsgaard began to shine in the second game when Christian Eriksen’s fatal injury opened a hole for him in the starting XI. The footballer currently plays for Sampdoria.
It took him very little to gain a foothold in the Italian team’s line-ups, and since then he has shone enough for the great teams of Serie A to begin to consider hiring him. In addition to Barça, Milan have also shown fervent interest in securing his signing.
Damsgaard turns 21 next week. One of his most characteristic features is his youthful face that will undoubtedly make him look younger than he is throughout his career. Despite his speed and agility, he is a fairly tall footballer who performs very well both close to the wing and behind a striker.
He would be a perfect footballer for Barça, but the main drawback for his arrival is the lack of money in the culé team. Right now any great in Europe can offer a greater amount for the transfer than Barcelona and as for the best card, not to mention it.
On the other hand, it must be admitted that so far Barça has brought in very good reinforcements and for a negligible amount of money, which would allow it, together with sales, to tackle a somewhat more expensive operation.
The footballer continues to focus on his triumphant passage through the Eurocup. At this moment Denmark is one of the two teams that already have a place in the quarterfinals, a place where Damsgaard must show that he is also called to be essential in the big events.
