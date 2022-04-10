‘The more I go pallá, the farther it remains’ he sings Serrat on one of his lesser-known tracks. It refers to the horizon, which with each step moves away a little, but it could well be the Barca in any of his persecutor modes, whether in a European comeback or in the harassment of the leader. For each victory won with sweat, the Madrid he responds nonchalantly, keeping his distance with a certain reluctance, as if washing off his rheum before the game. It must be tiresome for him to hurry up each day knowing that the horizon of leadership is farther away. Like this it was the Barça to the City of ValenciaWhat sisyphus, with the suspicion of carrying the stone to the top so that before reaching the top it falls and rolls downhill again. And so for all eternity of this League.

The colista does not have time for rich complexes and that is why the I raised He came out without jar eatures to win the game and shorten the horizon with his survival. However, about to have crowned, he went to Roger who dropped the stone just eleven meters from the finish line. Then we saw the best Barça, the one that refers us to Cruyff, the one who does not understand arbitration victimization, even with a carousel of penalties against him like yesterday. The one who will not stop trying, over and over again, while waiting for the next summit.