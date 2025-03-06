It seems inevitable. It has passed almost a five years since the birth of the section. More than four seasons submitted by the eternal rival. Unable and helpless before an unabordable ogre that yesterday charged the 17th victory in two clashes. It is the eternal return. Almost a curse. Bill Murray on Marmota Day. Real Madrid is still far from the level of a Barça who in Alfredo Di Stéfano sentenced his pass to the Queen’s Cup final with the nth winter to White. Pajor signed a Hat Trick and Parallolo a double.

Alberto Toril’s were not, once again, a rival at Blaugrana. The intense rain that fell almost the whole game put more problems to the Catalans, who had to deal with a slow and thick grass because of the accumulation of water. Nothing that did not prevent another recital of Barça, owner of the ball, of the rhythm and the dessert of the result.

The locals, with the casualties of Abelleira and the last minute of Caicedo, left the field animated, emboldened to the attack in their first action. Joy lasted just a few seconds. A little more than a minute had been fulfilled when a Graham center to the second stick finished it without opposition Parallo, which took advantage of the error of the calculation at the exit of Mass and a very contemplative defense. The goal anticipated the usual script in the classics: Blaugrana circulates the ball at will against a rival retired in search of an almost impossible counterattack.

The Barcelona played and played at pleasure. Pajor chutó near the stick, then tested Aitana and finally the Polish premiered her scoring locker before the quarter of an hour when she gathered a shot to the paralluelo crossbar. The one of Uniejów, an infallible front, this season of an almost perfect Blaugrana machinery, scored his second goal in his next shot in the area, a ball that entered crying in the goal after touching him Mass.

Madrid, already with everything lost, seemed to wake up with a Bruun chut, which took Patri under Patri, and a great distant shot from Antonia that forced a Paradón de Cata Coll. It was a mirage. Paralluelo, again to Graham’s pass, marked the fourth before the break. Antonia lost the Zaragoza brand again.

After the resumption, the duel mutated in a concatenation of braking and slippery balls in a flooded, unable to drain the downpour. The football of both teams, turned into a clay fight, was distorted in the second half, especially the Barcelona combinative game. The stage relaxed those of Romeu and improved White, with more occasions. However, Madrid went without scoring for seventh game followed before the eternal rival and, instead, Barça completed another little hand in a classic with the third goal of Pajor, at pleasure to pass from Rolfö. The return of the semifinals, and a procedure, will be played at Johan Cruyff next Wednesday.

TECHNICAL SHEET:

Real Madrid, 0 – Barça, 5

Real Madrid CF: Misa Rodríguez, Antônia Silva (Sheila García, m.46), María Méndez, Mäelle Lakrar, Yasmim (Eva Navarro, m.56), Sandie Toletti (Irune Dorado, M.46), Naomie Feller (Alba Redond Bruun (Athenea del Castillo, m.55).

Barcelona: Cata Coll, Oona Batlle (Jana Fernández, m.74), Irene Paredes, María León, Esmee Brugts (Fridololina Rolfo, m.58), Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí, Caroline Graham (Marta Torrejón, m.84), Ewa Pajor, Claudia Pina (Sidney Schertenleib, M.74) SALMA PARALLUELO (INGRID ENGEN, M.58).

Goals: 0-1, min.2: SALMA PARALLUELO; 0-2, min.13: Ewa Pajor; 0-3, min.29: Ewa Pajor; 0-4, m.42: SALMA PARALLUELO; 0-5, m.78: Ewa Pajor.

Referee: Marta Huerta (Tenerife Committee). He admonished Fridolina Rolfo in the 69th minute.

Incidents: first leg of the semifinals of the Queen Cup played at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid.