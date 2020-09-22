The Spanish U21 international Jorge Cuenca joins Villarreal FC. The yellow submarine pays the 2.5 million euro transfer fee FC Barcelona, where the 20-year-old central defender has played in the second team since 2017. In return, the Catalans secure a buyback option.
Cuenca has signed with Villarreal CF until 2025. One year before his contract with FC Barcelona ends, the four-time Spanish U21 international wants to gain a foothold in La Liga. At Barça he mainly played in the second team, but was in the professional squad four times in the past season.
Bonus payments can increase the fee for the 20-year-old to 6.5 million euros. Barça also secured a buyback option and would be involved in reselling the youngster with 20 percent of the transfer fee.
Not a bad deal for the Catalans: First, some money is in the tight coffers. Should Cuenca make the breakthrough at Villarreal, you also have the option to bring him back. With another lucrative offer, you also get a good chunk of the transfer fee with the resale participation.
