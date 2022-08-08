De Jong, in the Barcelona match against the Pumas in the Joan Gamper Trophy. PAU BARRENA (AFP)

Barcelona understands that there are signs of crime in the latest renewal of contracts for Piqué, Ter Stegen, Lenglet and Frenkie De Jong. In October 2020, a week before he resigned from the club’s presidency and overwhelmed by the economic situation as a result of the pandemic, Josep Maria Bartomeu agreed to reduce the salary of the four footballers in the 2020-2021 season. In return, the players extended their bond. At the time, Barça presented the operation as a salary deferral to overcome the crisis that was threatening the entity.

While the Barcelona captains, commanded by Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, negotiated a joint salary cut for the squad, Bartomeu agreed with Piqué, who was also one of the group’s leaders, Ter Stegen, Lenglet and De Jong to reduce their salaries. Lenglet, with a contract until 2023, and Ter Stegen (2022) renewed for three years and De Jong (2024) and Piqué (2022) extended two courses. A maneuver that allowed Barça to save between 16 and 18 million in the 2020-2021 campaign. However, according to the accounts of the current board, they committed 311 million in salaries to the club’s coffers in the following seasons.

Barça has been working for a long time to reduce the uncontrolled salary mass. And he has spoken with the players to restructure their salaries. For now, the only one who has agreed to reduce his salary is Piqué. If the club fails to redirect the situation, they are considering taking the case of De Jong, Lenglet and Ter Stegen to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Bartomeu’s management

Laporta’s board had already carried out a forensics (internal audit) to the accounts of Bartomeu’s management. In the report presented last February, the possible crime in the renewals of Piqué, Ter Stegen, Lenglet and De Jong had not been detected. According to the club, it was found in a second audit. Cadena SER contacted Bartomeu. The former president assured that the four contracts were reviewed by the club’s legal services, compliance and the auditors of Ernst & Young. In addition, LaLiga reviewed the contracts and entered the players in the competition.

Barcelona still has to find economic solutions to register the signings of the current market window. Xavi’s team opens next Saturday against Rayo Vallecano.

