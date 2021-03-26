Barcelona, ​​leaders of the Euroleague, secured the track factor in the quarterfinals after defeating Alba Berlin (80-67). The Alba Berlin was not played at the Palau, already eliminated from the Euroleague, but the team led by Aíto García Reneses presented battle. They tried to run and shoot from the outside, but Barça did not consent to the first and they were not successful in the second. The Catalans, much superior on the inside, combined the good minutes of Mirotic and Davies with a defense that was improving throughout the game, ensuring the track factor in the quarterfinals. Another goal achieved.

Whenever Alba from Berlin was able to run, she did so, aware that in a more positional game they had little to do against Barça. They forced losses and were ahead on the scoreboard for much of the first quarter. Mirotic’s eight points kept Barça always close, but if no team could open a gap on the scoreboard it was because of the poor baggage in the outside shot. They were not dramatic percentages, but triples were not abundant, one of Alba’s hallmarks.

With Higgins absent, still out, Hanga, Westermann and Sergi Martínez played more minutes than usual. And not only that, but Barça took the lead on the scoreboard with a quintet without any starters: Kuric’s contribution, and a defensive improvement, put them ahead (29-23). In fact, Alba already had many problems not only running, but also scoring.

And those problems, when the headlines returned to the track, they got bigger. Oriola, who is in a magnificent moment, fought and scored, while Calathes connected well with Mirotic. Koumadje, in two good actions, mitigated the disadvantage but Oriola was in charge of stopping the comeback. At the break, a small Barça advantage (45-40).

Despite the fact that Barça did not lose the advantage at any time (Alba approached when he hit three), he could not remove his rival from above. He had an option early in the third quarter, with a series of losses from Alba, but Eriksson from the perimeter took it upon himself to keep his team in the game. Davies, superior in the paint, also contributed, but it was not enough to settle the game (62-58).

But this Barça does not renounce anything, and less to win a game that was not inconsequential. The victory ensured the track factor in the quarterfinals and that was what Barça did: with Mirotic at the head of the best quintet that Jasikevicius could put up, the Catalans reached their maximum distance (69-58) with seven minutes remaining. Alba chose to shoot three, one of her specialties, but the percentages remained below 30 percent. A gap was opened and Barça did not waste it. He played the last minutes with relative comfort.