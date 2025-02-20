Barça has sealed its access to the quarterfinals of the Champions as Thursday as the first group in the absence of two days of the regular phase after exceeding the Polish Kielce of Talant Dujshebaev (30-28) in the Palau Blaugrana.

Those of Carlos Ortega exceeded the challenge that the casualties of the goal Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, the central Petar Cikusa, the side Juan Palomino, the Jaime Gallego pivot and the end Aitor Ariño, which joined the list to the list to the list to the list to the list to the list of absent.

In addition, a specially needed opponent who was about to surprise in the last minutes, threatening the advantage of five goals that Blaugrana had achieved

Timothey N’Guessan, with six goals, led the premises in a Palau in full effervescence that led his own to a reassuring victory.