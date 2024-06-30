Barcelona said goodbye on Sunday to the players whose contracts with the club end on June 30. During the morning, the club had already said goodbye to several players from the reserve team in the same situation. Among the four players who end their contracts at the end of this month are Marcos Alonso, Sergi Roberto, Joao Félix and Joao Cancelo. However, the farewell of the two Portuguese players caused a wave of confusion on social media, which quickly assumed that Félix and Cancelo would not continue with the team.
The Blaugrana club published messages of thanks and farewell to these players, but shortly after, it deleted the publications related to Joao Félix and Joao Cancelo. This unexpected move has generated speculation about Barcelona’s true intentions regarding the loans of the two Portuguese. Fans and experts have interpreted this action as a sign that the club could be considering extending his loans, despite the end of his current relationship.
Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo joined Barcelona on loan from Atletico Madrid and Manchester City respectively. Both players have had a significant impact on the team’s season and their possible continuity could be seen as an effort by the club to maintain the stability and quality of the squad for next season.
The decision to delete the messages has left a feeling of uncertainty about the immediate future of Joao Félix and Cancelo. Although there is no official confirmation, this action suggests that Barcelona are exploring options to retain both players. As June 30 approaches, the culé fans are eagerly awaiting a clear announcement about the fate of these two important players.
#Barça #goodbye #Joao #Félix #Joao #Cancelo #social #networks #deletes #publication
Leave a Reply