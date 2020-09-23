Nelson Semedo has put an end to his time at Barcelona and Wolverhampton will be his new home. The operation has been closed around 40 million euros, but, in addition, the Blaugrana team saves five million more. This is due to the clause signed between Barça and Benfica in 2017, when Nelson left Benfica and headed for Barcelona. As published by ‘A Bola’, the variables that accompanied the 30 million disbursed by the winger three years ago included the payment of the aforementioned every 50 games played. The first payment occurred, the second has been in the air for only three games.

Despite having accumulated 124 crashes defending the elastic Blaugrana, Semedo has only played at least 45 minutes in 97 of them, fundamental condition for the meeting to be accounted for. In this way, Barcelona saves five million euros that, had it not completed the sale of the player, it would have had to disburse with total security, according to the Portuguese media.

The player has already said goodbye to his teammates and prepares for his first Premier League adventure. A competition and a new country, although it will not seem like it, due to the large group of Portuguese players who has Nuno, also from the neighboring country, at his command at Wolverhampton. Barça, meanwhile, is very close to signing his replacement, Sergiño Dest.