Leader with one game less and invoicing rivals, they are called what they are called. Barça de Hansi Flick, arrived in mid -March, is a resounding reality, a group that has left behind the disbelief caused by its results to gain the right to aspire to everything. His passage through the Metropolitan was a savage. He seemed defeated with three quarterfinals played and rebelled against his destiny by tracing an adverse 0-2 with a voracity rarely seen: in 26 minutes of delicious trance. The Atlético, mood and technologically subjected by Real Madrid last Wednesday, stroked his resuscitation with a faithful party to his style, radically opposed to his opponent, but this time fortune turned his back on him. Everything was going well but luck, sometimes, it is for those who work it. It will take Simeone to get up this night of nightmare. Barça, on the other hand, proclaimed the four winds what is their way of seeing football: propose, take risks and always attack. There was thirst for revenge for the two previous clashes of the season and was satiated by the leader.

Before the final madness, the game had a foreseeable start, with Barça taking the initiative. It was inaugurated by a Lamine Yamal Enjoy, wanting to bitter the night to Reinildo and build it in general. His first connection with Dani Olmo was primary and ended with a chut that stroked the post. It is an obvious that Olmo feels wonderful to Lamine. The Terrassa has recovered the demarcation of Mediapunta for a Barça that had it in disuse, the blond moves with extreme precision in small spaces. The episode, however, barely had continuity, partly because Lamine was sewn to kicks and push. Reinildo, in fact, soon charged with a yellow manual that Simeone protested by vice.

The field, despite the fact that the initial thrust was diluted, continued to go down to Oblak. Atlético gave the same to parapet against his audience, waiting for an error of the rival to get buzzing. Nor could the approach be considered a surprise because we all know each other here. The only reddish occasion by Simeone JR. Thanks to a ball leaked by Julián Álvarez (how good is the Argentine), he was aborted by an attentive Szczesny and a no less competent line judge, who pointed out outside the play. It was a notice, but Barça, so dominant, was not considered afraid. An error.

In the last minute of the first part, the unexpected happened: too many things happened and all transcendent. Pedri, deactivated until that moment, reserved an acceleration of his and gave a ball to Lewandowski who had to end in goal but left the Polish, apparently oxidized strides. Then, in the immediate counterattack and very in the style of Simeone’s, three players were enough to get oil out of a play. What three players, yes. Griezmann crossed a pass that moved the ball from one band to another, Giuliano Simeone saw the uncheck of Julián Álvarez and he shot how the new time. The comparison between Argentino and Polish hurt by obvious. Then it was nuanced.

Barça’s challenge seemed capitalized from then on. Going to Atlético in the Metropolitan with its people logically laughing all thanks. Play little and let the minutes run. The decrease due to Jong’s indisposition, used in this type of scenarios, was a handicap. He held his position as Casadó, who contributed his usual military tactical order and a greater determination in the divided balls, but not the fluidity of the Dutch.

Lamine, who if not, tried to lead the matter with a satin and adjusted shot that passed near the post. The opportunities would be few, so refine the aim would be forced thereafter. Atlético felt comfortable, the referee gave the ribbon of the faults to despair to Flick, the ice man, who gestured before the marks, rather than sticky, about Pedri, Lamine and Lewandowski.

The time to replenish energies was then. Simeone gave Gallagher and Sorloth and removed Reinildo from the field and, oh surprise! Julián Álvarez, a very risky luxury. By Barca, Dani Olmo and Casadó left and they relieve Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia, respectively. The interventions from the bench had an incidence.

Barça was frustrated more and more, contained by a team collectively delivered to a deceptive defensive exercise, because it always ends up having one when the greatest harassment suffers. And so it was. Gallagher was shot this time on the left and his center was topped at pleasure for Sorloth. Too simple. Several Barça’s hands of De Paul in the rojiblanca area claimed in the previous play, but neither the referee nor the VAR did nor attention.

The 2-0 seemed to leave the game sentenced but Lewandowski, wounded in their pride (they had scored the two nueves of the other side), suddenly spoiled with a goal to the half-turn that readmitted the emotion in the match. Twenty minutes ahead. Enough? Wow yes. Atlético began to notice the legs loaded by the European effort and Ferran Torres, a better revulsive than headline, headed to the network a Raphinha center. The game changed adjective, had become frantic. Anything could happen.

And Lamine happened. Pedri was shown to the right, the kid looked for angle and released the left -handed to try his luck. He had it. That of the champions? The Chut bounced in Reinildo, confused Oblak and sneaked into the rojiblanca goal. The Barça celebration, increased by the second goal of Ferran Torres in the discount with a right, was a riot, held the relief of the triumphs that are worth more than three points.

Technical file

2 – Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Le Normand, Lenglet, Reinildo; Giuliano (Molina, m. 77), by Paul (Giménez, m. 77), neighborhoods, linen (Gallagher, m. 60); Griezmann (Riquelme, m. 86) and Julián Alvarez (Sorloth, m. 60).

4 – Barcelona: Szczesny; Koundé (Araujo, m. 86), Cubarsí, Íñigo Martínez, Balde (Martín, m.86); Casadó (Eric García, m. 66), Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Olmo (Ferran Torres, m. 66), Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Goals: 1-0, m. 44: Julián Alvarez. 2-0, m. 69: Sorloth. 2-1, m. 71: Lewandowski. 2-2, m. 77: Ferran Torres. 2-3, m. 92: Lamine Yamal. 2-4, m. 96: Ferran Torres.

Referee: by Burgos Bengoetxea (C. Basque). He admonished the Reinildo’s yellow card (m. 36) and Koundé visitors (m. 25) and bucket (m. 64).

Incidents: match corresponding to the twenty -eighth day of LaLiga EA Sports, played at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano stadium against 67,602 spectators.