PreviousDirect

Barça exhausted itself before its time when it had woken up from the lethargy of the League with the fanfare of the Champions League. Against a minor rival that had a new coach and is ninth in its league like Naples, Xavi's team conceded a bittersweet draw because in the end they feared defeat after initially aiming for a clear victory in Maradona's field. The sloppiness of each day gave way to a serious performance in the return three years after returning to a round of 16 tie in the European Cup. Although they limited the concessions and the best chances were theirs, the Barcelona fans lacked punch, maturity and greatness to defeat a Naples team that practically scored with Ter Stegen's only shot between the three sticks.

1 Alex Meret, Juan Jesus, Di Lorenzo, Rrahmani, Mathías Olivera, Jens Ctrabajo (Hamed Junior Traore, min. 67), Lobotka, Franck Zambo, Victor Osimhen (Giovanni Simeone, min. 76), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Jesper Lindstrom, min. 68) and Politano (Giacomo Raspadori, min. 76) 1 Ter Stegen, Íñigo Martínez, Cancelo, Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Gündogan, A. Christensen (Oriol Romeu, min. 86), Frenkie De Jong, Lamine Yamal, Pedri (João Félix, min. 86) and Lewandowski Goals 0-1 min. 60: Lewandowski. 1-1 min. 75: Victor Osimhen. Referee Felix Zwayer See also The other Africa Cup is played in the Ensanche de Vallecas Yellow cards Frenkie De Jong (min. 15), Íñigo Martínez (min. 75) and A. Christensen (min. 78)

Xavi feared Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia more than Napoli and Osimhen tied. The coach reinforced the defensive vigilance with the alignment of three center backs, with Iñigo Martínez and without Cubarsí, while Christensen continued to remain in the center midfield, one step behind the three creative midfielders: Gündogan, De Jong and Pedri. Experienced players to negotiate a good result ahead of Montjuïc. The Blaugrana are not yet a confident team but they need to gain confidence from possession, control and also pressure to connect with the destabilizing Yamal.

More information

Naples retreated in the face of Barça's applied proposal, very well put together around Gündogan. Not much is known about Calzona except that he is very careful with the withdrawal even though his teams deploy from a classic 4-3-3. The ball and the pace of the match were at the mercy of Barcelona and therefore the success or error of Xavi's players. The arrivals of Cancelo and the shots of Yamal, Lewandowski and Gündogan followed one another before a decisive Meret. The Blaugrana only lacked precision to complete their good display after reducing Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia with the defense of Koundé, watching the Georgian as a winger, and Araujo.

The Blaugrana's off-the-ball play was more effective than usual and when there was a loss, the media intervened with a tactical foul, especially Christensen. The Italian teams, and also Naples, know how to play very well with 0-0, a score that ended up making the Barcelona fans desperate, who little by little lost intensity and gave up the field and the ball to go on to protect Ter Stegen in an orderly manner. . The Blaugrana ended up disconnecting at half-time and Naples bravely reappeared to the satisfaction of the fans at the Maradona stadium. Now it was Barcelona that counterattacked with Yamal when he broke free from the harassment of Calzona's squad.

The goal came at a time when Barça football had continuity with the appearance of the definitive link that is Pedri. The canary's last pass enabled Lewandoski. The Pole controlled the ball, turned and crossed into Meret's net. The effectiveness of the striker, who scored for the fourth consecutive game to add his 18th goal, has reactivated Xavi's team in February. The 0-1 score activated the change wheel to the surprise of the fans when Calzona removed Kvaratskhelia, denied by Koundé. Napoli, however, took the initiative aggressively and Barcelona became nervous, as if they wanted the game to end, needing Xavi's intervention. He didn't give him time because Osimhen called.

The Nigerian, fresh from the African Cup, imposed his physique against Íñigo Martínez and turned around to beat Ter Stegen. A shot and a goal in the account of a Napoli revived by the hand of Calzona.

More information

There was no trace of the Blaugrana who had dominated the match until 0-1. The Italians, on the other hand, were more of a team, more supportive and physical, without their individualities, Osimhen also replaced. Barça did not stop conceding corner kicks in a difficult end to the game in Ter Stegen's goal.

The defensive tension and concentration saved a team that does not know how to rest with the ball or finish in Gündogan's last opportunity. Although the draw may seem like a good result, it is no guarantee for the return due to the disconcerting nature and little reliable of a Barça improved in Europe and lagging behind in the League.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.