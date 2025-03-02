Barça puts the sixth in the league. Forgotten the bad streak in the championship, winning the Real Sociedad and signing an 18 of 18 in the last six days the Barcelona team reinforced its leadership. He took advantage of the defeat of Madrid, which he places at three points, and did not hesitate before Atlético’s harassment. He did it with a triumph that ended up being very comfortable, by playing almost the whole match against ten, dosing players and with the brightness of less common players, such as Gerard Martín, who opened the scoring. Casadó, Araújo and Lewandowski completed another team filmmaker.

After the thrilling cup match against Atlético and on the eve of returning to Lisbon for a match that is presumed hot by Champions Flick had promised that there would be some rotations. The German fulfilled his word. He determined the entrance to the eleven of Araújo, Gerard Martín and Casadó, and he returned from Lewandowski. Regulation of minutes then for Iñigo Martínez, Balde and Frenkie de Jong. In front of Imanol Sheriff did the same with his real, also engaged in the Cup and in Europe, and with a good number of casualties due to injury and sanction. In his team neither Brais nor Kubo nor Oyarzabal, for example.

Despite this, the Donostiarra team did not give up its identity stamp, that is, at high pressure. The same type of game that bother Barça so much in Anoeta and that ended up costing the points.

But Flick’s team could not afford a stumble to the opportunity that Madrid had given him. Little by little, the Blaugrana team was settled, especially with the services from the left of an inspired Gerard Martín, in his best meeting as Barcelona. The side threw Raphinha in depth, which was later lacked a pinch of precision to make the shipments profitable. It is fair to comment that the wind did not help precisely in this regard. Beyond the left wing, the omnipresent Pedri also worked, which was everywhere, whether it was distributing game or pressing the Remiro goalkeeper in the small area. The canary’s impetus was close to becoming a goal because he counted the goalkeeper so much that he diverted a hit of the goalkeeper and the rebound passed over the crossbar.

The goals took Gerard Martín’s firm, in his best game, Casadó, Araújo and Lewandowski

Before, Real had annulled, with justice, a goal off Javi López. It was the only threat of the Basque team, because shortly after the quarter of an hour the sheriff team was ten. Lewandowski enabled Olmo in depth and Elustondo knocked him. The midfielder headed goal but was still far from her. Regulation in hand could be red and the collegiate determined it. Excessive punishment? Can. A scandal? Not at all.

It was the first time in the season that Barça was in numerical superiority and threw himself for the goal while the real folding candles and tried to lock himself. Bad matter when a team not prepared just to defend is forced to do so. In this situation it did not cost Barcelona to open the score.

He succeeded after a brutal Lamine Yamal maneuver, which left two defenders sitting and connected with Olmo. Within the area of ​​Terrassa he saw Gerard Martín come to the second stick. The side thanked the service to spill the ball to the network. He supposed his scoring debut in the first team and celebrated it, as Cubarsí, with a kiss to the shield.

The Guipuzcoan team had not yet been able to rebuild the 1-0 that the second came to him. After an Olmo corner, he crossed from the front and his shot diverted him to the Casadó meshes, which also premiered as a scorer.

Olmo and Lamine Yamal, with their talent, had unbridled the match and the wind of the game was already totally in favor of Barcelona, ​​which was about to have fun and fun.

The Real stayed with ten very soon and that raided the way of Barcelona, ​​which dosed soccer players

Pedri, with a trallazo to the crossbar, and Raphinha bordered the third and Lamine Yamal continued to distribute candies. Meanwhile, Flick expected the final sentence to think even more about the Champions League. This came after another corner thrown by Raphinha. Lewandowski rose to head, saved Remiro and the rejection hunted Araújo to mark with the testa.

With all done, the Barcelona coach executed a triple change. Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia and Jong for Raphinha, Cubarsí and Pedri appeared. The win was a fact and Pichichi Lewandowski joined the party when embocing after diverting a chut of Araújo. There was still half an hour but the history of the game was already written.