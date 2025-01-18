Andreas Christensen has recovered of the tendinopathy in the Achilles tendon in his left foot that he suffered in August 2024. The FC Barcelona center-back has been in dry dock for five months after the serious injury, but after multiple training sessions with the team, he finally has entered the call to face Getafe this Saturday in LaLiga, while striker Ansu Fati has once again been ruled out due to a technical decision.

The Nordic defender participated in the first match of the championship against Valencia (August 17), but was subsequently absent and the conservative treatment used did not work, so had to undergo cell regenerative therapy in the tendons of both feet.

In addition to Christensen, the other novelty in the call is the return of goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny after serving a one-match suspension. On the other hand, for the fourth consecutive game, forward Ansu Fati was left out of the list due to a technical decision and joined the absences of the injured Iñigo Martínez, Ter Stegen and Marc Bernal.

Call for Barça against Getafe

This is Barça’s call to face Getafe: Cubarsí, Balde, Araujo, Gavi, Ferran, Pedri, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Iñaki Peña, Pablo Torre, Christensen, Fermín, Marc Casadó, Pau Víctor, Lamine Yamal, Olmo, De Jong , Kounde, Eric, Szczesny, Astralaga, Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín.