This Monday the F League has announced the time in which the meeting between Barça and Real Madrid will be played. It will take place on Sunday, March 23 at 12:00 pm at the Olimpic Lluís Companys.

Blaugranas players arrive at this classic after a convincing 5-1 victory against Madrid CFF on day 19 of League F.





Laura Campuzano

March will be a month with several confrontations with Real Madrid, since the faces will be seen three times.

The first of these meetings will be March 6 at 7:00 p.m. at Alfredo Di Stéfano, in the first leg of the Queen’s Cup. The second confrontation will be in the Stadi Johan Cruyff on March 12 at 7:00 p.m., in the return of those same semifinals. Finally, the classic of League F will be played on Sunday, March 23 at 12:00, as confirmed.

Currently, Barça leads with an advantage of five points (54 points) against Real Madrid (49 points).

Barça matches in March

In addition to the matches with the white team in the Queen’s Cup, Blaugranas will have to face the Wolfsburg in the quarterfinals of the Champions League. The first game will be on March 19, at 6:45 p.m. at the Volkswagen Arena and the return will take place on March 27, at 6:45 p.m. at Johan Cruyff.

As for League F, Barça’s next matches will be the following: