The Barça women’s section has qualified for the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Cup after beating Tenerife 2-6 in a frenetic match that brought Pere Romeu’s team closer to achieving what would be their eleventh trophy, and the fifth in six years.

The Saturday session of this fourth round of the ‘KO’ tournament, played in a single match, began in Tenerife. The locals only held out there until the 20th minute, when Irene Paredes put Barça ahead with a header from a corner. Ewa Pajor made it 0-2 in the 27th minutewith a low left foot shot from the left side of the area that touched the rival goalkeeper.

The islanders reacted with Monday Gift’s 1-2 in the 40th minute, left foot shot at ground level and after catching Paredes’ back, and with the 2-2 that Aleksandra Zaremba signedin a similar action but completed with the right hand. Alexia Putellas and again Pajor, scoring penalties, established the 2-3 (min.65) and 2-4 (min.79) for the culés.

Putellas got his personal double with 2-5 (min.87)in a cross-shot from the left wing that went directly into the goal, and then Pajor in injury time showed off his hat-trick with another low right hand to put the culmination of a counterattack.





In this way, the Blaugrana team reached the quarterfinals where Levante UD will also bewho suffered to come back on Huelva soil. Ivonne Chacón neutralized Ida Guehai’s initial goal for Sporting in the 23rd minute; and, when the duel was dying, Chacón herself took advantage of a bad start by the local goalkeeper to score 1-2.