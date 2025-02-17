FC Barcelona receives this Monday (9:00 p.m.) to Rayo Vallecano in the Olílpic Lluís Companys, in the match corresponding to the 24th day of LaLiga EA Sports, in a duel that will close the day and that will measure the Blaugranas with the most team in the form of first, since the Vallecas team He has added 13 of his last 15 pointsin a great challenge for the Blaugranas in their attempt to place themselves again.

Hansi Flick’s great novelty is the absence of Jules Koundé. The reason is that he has been late for the German talk and the consequence, the same as with Iñaki Peña: ‘Banchazo’.