Epic victory of Barça in the round of 16 of the Champions League against Benfica (0-1). Those of Hansi Flick, with one less from the 22nd minute after the expulsion of Pau Cubarsí, resisted the incessant rush of the Portuguese team thanks to an immense Szczesny, who made his party as culé. Again, The hero was Raphinhawho took advantage of one of the only opportunities of visitors scoring the victory goal from outside the area and with a lucky rebound.

The last precedent between Lusos and Catalans-the tremendous comeback culé to win 4-5 in Lisbon in the League phase of this Champions- He presaged a game with many goals. It could have been, but he stayed alone on occasions, with the Portuguese runner -up, notifying the 20 seconds of the game with a cross shot by Aktürkoğlu that Szczesny took with the tip of his fingers.

The attempt did not alter the mood or the Blaugrana plan, which responded with a shot by Dani Olmo from outside the area, but did start a round trip in which everything could happen. But Soccer is for the brave: Benfica went up, betting on a very effective high pressure and a direct game that Barça tried to stop controlling possession and combining. That does not mean that the Catalans did not look for the goal, but quite the opposite: he was about to open the can on a triple occasion in 12 ‘, in which Turbin wore with three stops to Dani Olmo, after the center of Raphinha, Lewandowski, Bocajarro almost at a empty door, Yamine Yamal, from the ground. An opportunity of those you expect not to have to remember later.

Although he was close to going to Barça: two minutes away, Szczesny had to appear with a stop to save his teamand almost in the next, Pavlidis finished the stands when stepping on area.

So far the eleven came against eleven at the Da Luz stadium. Cubarsí rushed to see Pavlidis reach the crescent of the area to stand alone in hand and went to the ground, taking ahead, without touching the ball, to the Greek, which earned him the direct red. In the direct foul, the Portuguese painting could be advanced, but Szczesny stretched to get the open launch of Kökçu.

With a less central and a constant rival threat, and with an hour ahead, Flick rearmed his defense by taking Dani Olmo and putting Araujo. The German is right, because Barça did not give the feeling of being with one less and resisted a benfica that in the next 10 minutes lost bellows. For fortune culé and despair Portuguese, the party was arrested several minutes for the launch of fireworks of Benfica’s fans, which finished breaking the rhythm of the eagles.





In fact, The Portuguese team did not have a clear occasion until minute 42when Szczesny became giant to, with feline reflexes, get a header from Aktürkoğlu almost in the small area. Even so, the last one of the first part was Culé, with a magical heel of Pedri and a center to the Raphinha area that did not arrive Lamine Yamal. Without goals, everything was at the second half. As in the first, Benfica started better: Pavlidis touched the goal with two very clearbut he was denied face to the door. Nor did anorsnes be right from the front.

And since he did not take advantage of the superiority or multiple occasions, Benfica paid him when Raphinha –The time hero in Lisbon, “he illuminated. The Brazilian hit him with everything from outside the area and the ball, after playing in António Silva, It was inside adjusted to the strain of the stick.

Benfica was then besieged, but his lack of aim and the Angel of Szczesny They left him without a prize to put Barça a step closer to the quarterfinals.