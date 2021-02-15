Barça and Paris Saint Germain had never met in Europe until 1995. Since 2013, however, they have played eight games in the Champions League. The desire to reinforce their teams with stars, to become world references, fueled by Barça’s historic comeback, Neymar’s escape and the indirect relationship with Qatar, have built a rivalry that is hot again due to the call to Messi.

Verratti, final wick. Barça was fond of flirting with PSG players for a few years. In need of a central because Puyol’s physique was beginning to fail, he launched into the signing of Thiago Silva in 2013. Without success in the operation, the next he touched was David Luiz. Zubizarreta punctured the bone again. The third attempt was Marquinhos. In Paris they no longer liked that, in that case, Barça was behind. But the one who finally exhausted the patience of the Emir of Qatar was Marco Verratti. In 2017, Bartomeu met the Italian in Formentera. The meeting, discovered by the media and ignited by the Italian’s former agent, Donato di Campli (“Verratti is a prisoner of the Emir of Qatar”), set PSG on fire, forcing the player to fire his agent, apologize to the fans …, and then he improved the contract.

The 6-1. Months before the signing of Neymar, PSG and Barça played one of the historic qualifying rounds of the Champions League. On February 14, 2017, the Parisians swept the Catalans in Paris (4-0). A week before the final, Luis Enrique announced that he would not continue. One more spur for a squad that, unexpectedly, turned the tie around with a gigantic Neymar and a historic 6-1. PSG was literally unable to pass two consecutive passes from 4-1. To his own shame, Aytekin’s arbitration was added. The French club sent a complaint report to UEFA. Like Liverpool’s 4-0 for Barça, 6-1 will be a thorn in the game for life in Paris.

The Neymar case. Hot from the Verratti episode, but cold to lay out the plan for a strategic signing they worked on for years, Parisian executives struck in the summer of 2017 with the signing of Neymar. After meeting with the player’s father in Sao Paulo and Ibiza, the footballer decided to take the step to try to become number one away from Messi. Neymar paid the 222 million of his termination clause after a month of madness with delusional episodes such as the “stays” of Piqué. Paradoxically, Barça cemented its current economic crisis on the squandering of those 222 million with the signings of Dembélé and Coutinho; and with a salary policy that has proven unsustainable. Bartomeu tried to get Neymar back in 2019 …, or so he showed.

Qatar Airways. A partner of Qatar since 2011, when Sandro Rosell decided to change the main sponsorship of UNICEF to that of the Qatar Foundation, Barça decided, curiously also in 2017, to break with the emirate and sign with Rakuten, a Japanese electronic supermarket. Barça announced that Qatar Airways would continue to be linked to the club as an airline, but the Neymar case blew up that pact.

De Jong. One of the few Barça triumphs in the pulse. Turned into the fashionable midfielder in Europe with Ajax, both launched themselves for the signing. Frenkie was thrown that invisible line Barcelona-Holland.

The Messi case. The rivalry reaches the tie at a hot spot. The messages from Paris to the Argentine have ignited Koeman and the candidates, who ask for respect. And there are still more.