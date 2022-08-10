According to Espn, if the Blaugrana do not regularize the position of the Ivorian and the Dane, they could leave at the end of the month

by our correspondent Filippo Maria Ricci

The news given by the Barcelona office of Espn is sensational, and deserves further study: Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen, the two players who ended up at Barça as they were released by Milan and Chelsea, have inserted a termination clause in their respective contracts in case of non-registration to La Liga. If the current situation continues, the Ivorian and the Dane will be able to leave Barcelona even before their official debut. They have no intention of doing so, it would be an extreme case, but from Espn they have no doubts: “The clause exists”. There is time until August 30 to register the players, but it is clear that if the 8 players could not be registered on Saturday for the debut against Rayo Vallecano, it would be sensational at a sporting and corporate level. See also Carlos Alcaraz, eliminated from Roland Garros at the hands of Alexander Zverev

8 NOT REGISTERED – The cases of Kessie and Christensen are only part of the serious problem that Barcelona is trying to solve by fighting against time: 48 hours after the start of the La Liga, and 36 hours after its debut in the tournament, the Camp Nou club has 17 players in pink and 8 others not enrolled. In addition to the two already mentioned, Lewandowski, Raphinha, Koundé, Dembélé, Sergi Roberto and Gavi are also out.

THE SALE – Barcelona closed the 2020-2021 budget with a deficit of 481 million and a very serious imbalance to the income and salary items, connected and fundamental for the rules of the financial Fairplay of the La Liga. In order to make purchases, Barça has activated four ‘levers’ by selling 25% of the TV rights of the next 25 years (total proceeds of 537.5 million euros) to the American company Sixth Street and then 49.5% of Barça Studios, the company that manages part of the club’s online audiovisual business, in two tranches of 100 million each to Socios.com and the Gda Luma fund. In total, Barcelona grossed € 737.5 million, but La Liga investigating these revenues found irregularities and therefore a smaller figure will enter the budget. See also If Barcelona wants Haaland, they must also sign Mazraoui

CUT OF 30-40 MILLION – In any case, one thing is the money to make purchases, remember that the Catalan media speak with insistence of the possible arrival of Marcos Alonso from Chelsea and Bernardo Silva from City, the other those to register the players. For this second item, Barcelona must reduce the current salary by an estimated amount of between 30 and 40 million euros. Piqué has offered for a significant cut, Busquets is not so convinced, Frenkie de Jong continues to refuse the transfer to England or the forced curtailment of his salary, to clarify the position of Pjanic, to absolutely sell Memphis Depay, Umtiti and Braithwaite. Time is running out and money is lacking.

