The Barça returns to dispute one more day of Champions, the penultimate, with nothing at stake, beyond victory and pride. This is so because those of Xavi Pascual are already mathematically leaders of their group and, after the recent change of the EHF, they will play the eighth as well. Previously, the leader of the group went directly to the quarters. For this reason, the Barça coach makes rotations against Celje (20:45, DAZN), Penultimate in group with three wins and eight losses so far. “They do not enter the call Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, Raúl Entrerríos, Ludovic Fàbregas, Aleix Gómez and Aron Pálmarsson “the technician announced.

“They are players that some have significant discomfort and others that have not stopped for a long time and the indicators tell us that we can take a high risk “he added. Many homegrown players will travel, such as Artur Parera, Jordi González and Juan Palomino, (in addition to the already usual Alex Pascual and Mamadou Diocou. Frenchman Timothey N’Guessan was discharged after injuring himself at the World Cup in Egypt and will also be from the game. “We will go to Slovenia to try to win the game, as we always do. It is clear that it does not have a direct impact on anything in the competition, but we have to go, the intention is to win, that everyone participates and maintain the competitive level that two crazy weeks sell us“concluded Pascual.

Celje was Domen Makuc’s team until last season. “It’s special for me to go home again a year later. I am happy, although it is not complete because there will be no fans in the stands. There is always a great atmosphere there, And it saddens me that they can’t be. “The Catalans will travel to Celje (Slovenia) on the same Wednesday, where they will play at 8:45 p.m. On Thursday, without going through Barcelona, ​​the team will travel to Madrid and from there it will travel to Segovia. The week will end with the match on the Nava court, and at the end of the meeting the culés will return home by road. The club also had a detail with goalkeeper Quintana, admitted to the Porto hospital. “We want to send him a huge hug at Alfredo Quintana and wish him to recover.”