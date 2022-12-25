The opening of the winter market also means that players who end their contract in June can start negotiating with other clubs freely.
At Barça we find seven players whose contract ends in June 2023, and who as of January 1 will be free to sign a new contractual relationship. These are the FC Barcelona players who have finished their contract:
Sergio Busquets
The one from Badía does not know what he will do with his future. As of January he will be free to negotiate with any club, but sources close to the player have confirmed that Barça’s main intention is to offer him a contract until January 2024.
Sergi Roberto
With Xavi he was beginning to perform at a high level, but just at that moment the injury came. The player is now available to play the next match. In principle, the Catalan coach wants him for next season.
Mark Alonso
It seemed that he would get in the way as the third left back, but Xavi has found a hole for him in the axis of the rear. Ronald Araújo’s injury has allowed him to play many games and he has done so at a high level. In principle he will renew.
Memphis DePay
The culé team wants to get it out of the way of this same winter market to be able to scratch something for its sale. The Dutchman hasn’t done anything wrong since he wore the culé elastic, but Robert Lewandowski is well ahead.
Hector Bellerin
The player only signed one year with the idea of being able to go to Betis next season. The Catalan’s dream is to wear Verdiblanco again. In this start with Barça he has not reached the notable.
Inaki Pena
Work is also underway on the renewal of Iñaki Peña. The young goalkeeper has shown that he has enough guarantees to be the second goalkeeper for a team like Barça. His last season at Galatasaray was outstanding.
Arnau Tenas
It seemed that he would be the new Víctor Valdés, but to this day he has still not managed to establish himself in the first team. We will see if he manages to beat Iñaki Peña to be second to Marc-André ter Stegen.
#Barça #players #contract #June #negotiate #team #January
Leave a Reply