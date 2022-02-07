Very important victory for Barça at the Camp Nou against Atlético de Madrid who had a hard time during much of the match against the Catalans.
In Barcelona they had not seen a match of these characteristics for some time, in which the team was tremendously superior to a direct rival. From minute one, and despite the colchoneros coming forward, Barça took the baton of the game.
Surely we are talking about the best game of the Catalans since Messi left the team. A compact and sacrificed team in defense that he used an open winger on the right allowing him to center his position on the side (Dani Alves) and a closed winger on the left leaving Jordi Alba free for his characteristic additions.
The rhythm of the movement of the ball was frenetic, just as Xavi would have asked his players before the match began. Errors with the ball were reduced to a minimum, a key circumstance to avoid silly losses that generate counterattacks loaded with danger for Ter Stegen.
A football at the height of Barcelona that we had not seen since the Argentine star headed for Paris.
Also noteworthy is the immense game completed by Adama Traoré, a player who received a lot of criticism from the fans when his arrival was announced. A priori, he can become a footballer who doesn’t quite fit in with Barça’s football, because despite being a very open winger he usually needs a lot of ground to dribble, or at least he used to, because yesterday he showed that he is also capable of doing it in a tile.
This is the path to follow and the Barça players know it. Real Madrid is 12 points behind and there is still a long way to go in the championship, it seems like a utopia, but it is not impossible. The goal of the team should be to keep winning games playing at this level.
#Barça #played #game #yesterday #Leo #Messi #left
Leave a Reply