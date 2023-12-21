Marc Vivés has arrived at the head of the sports management of FC Barcelona women in the perfect storm. He did not have a simple mission: to deal with the legacy of Markel Zubizarreta, with the departure of Jonatan Giráldez, who will leave the club at the end of the year; with a queue in the infirmary and with a long list of eight renewals on the table. The most worrying: Alexia Putellas. The Barça club's representative requested, in negotiations that resumed last November, a contract with which she intended to exceed one million euros per year and approach one and a half million, according to what Diari Ara published at the time. Until now she earns “a little less than 800,000 euros per year, mostly from FC Barcelona, ​​but also from the Spanish national team,” she said. Now, Barça has presented the latest proposal, and there will be no more negotiations. Either yes, or no. She will decide. Barcelona has presented him with the latest and best offer, club sources say. With a substantial improvement of the current contract, they say. Without timing of course, and without deadline, Barcelona is confident that the negotiations will end on the right foot. Although as EL PAÍS has learned, Barcelona's offer changed yesterday, Wednesday: it did not make a difference financially, but rather a reduction of one year from the three they had agreed upon. Still, Alexia is calm, and in a few days there will be another meeting, since there is still no agreement on the present conditions.

Although Alexia's injury does not affect the renewal, the club assures, her physical condition is still under observation. With pain in his left knee, the same one he broke a year and a half ago, he is following conservative treatment that will last 15 days. After the Christmas holidays it will be seen if the prognosis has come true and the discomfort in his battered knee has disappeared. If the treatment does not work, it has not been revealed what the next step would be. Other sources, however, assure that there is no conservative treatment. The discomfort remains, but a serious injury has been ruled out following different tests, and the intention is to continue investigating where the pain that does not disappear comes from.

Of the other seven renovations, not all are in the same process. While some players are on track – there will soon be news about Mapi León – there are other players who have been told that an offer will not yet be presented to them. It is also on the table whether or not to incorporate a player this winter market to cover the number of injuries that crowd the Barcelona infirmary. Although the approach of a signing is economically difficult, they comment from the Ciutat Esportiva. Also still pending about the future of the Barça bench after Giráldez's goodbye at the end of the season, which made his departure official last Monday. An important piece is leaving, but not irreplaceable, they explain from the club.

With concern – although not concern – the players experience the restlessness after the loss of their coach in June of next year. The successor is still not clear, although Barça assures that it will be someone who will continue, who knows and masters the working method. Someone who fits the project, and not the other way around, and for this they are looking at names both outside and inside the club. The players still do not know the possible candidates that the sports management is considering, although they do not rule out making a consultation within the locker room. The survey, in any case, will not be a determining factor. He stafffor its part, has a renewal offer, but they have not yet communicated their decision.

The future of the feminine goes through the base

The sports management of women's football wanted to send a message of calm about the future of the project. Furthermore, the club has also placed special emphasis on its commitment to the training base, and that there will be a significant increase in the budget year after year as long as the section is sustainable.

This Thursday Barcelona faces its last game before ending the year against Rosengard at home, surrounded by a sold out. The club claims to have considered opening Montjuïc for a match in the group stage of the Champions League, but with the possibility already ruled out, the intention is to do so for the quarter-finals and semi-finals, if they reach them, and also for some league matches.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.