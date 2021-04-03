Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Barcelona does not have the money to buy the young Norwegian star Erling Haaland, but he does have the means to “spoil the party” over other clubs that want to include him, especially Real Madrid, his arch rival in Spain, where Radio Onda Siro revealed through one of its active journalists, Edo. Bidal, that Haaland will cost whoever wants to buy it at least 150 million euros, if not more, and Barcelona does not have such an amount, not even half of it, and that is why he will not be able to be ready in the “mercato” next summer, to pay a “dowry.” Haaland.

Bidal added that Real Madrid is more financially ready to win the Haaland deal, especially that the player himself is enthusiastic about joining the ranks of the royal club, and more than that, he asked his father and Mino Raiola, his agent, that Real Madrid return his countryman and friend Martin Odegaard from loan to Arsenal at the end of the current season, so that he can play alongside him at the start of the new season!

Haaland’s father, and Mino Raiola, his agent, made a lightning visit to Barcelona and Real Madrid, within one day, and it is scheduled to resume the mission of promoting the young star Haaland, visiting England, to reach an understanding and negotiate with clubs interested in obtaining his services in the Premier League. Most notably, Manchester United and Liverpool.

The Spanish newspapers confirmed that the negotiations of Haaland’s father and his agent with the “Merengue” officials were more advanced than with “Barca”, so that a question jumped into minds: Why does Barcelona poke its nose into the deal, as long as it does not have the financial means necessary to win it ?! The response came from the journalist of Radio Onda Siro, who said: Because Barca did not observe the rules of fair play in making deals, he had absolutely no intention of joining Haaland. Rather, his only goal in meeting Haaland’s father and his agent was to bid on The price of this Norwegian star, until he forces the riyal to pay a larger sum in this deal at the end of the day, or to make him withdraw from it !. What a continuous war between the two Spanish poles, not only in the stadium, but outside it within the framework of the deals entered into by each party just to spoil them on the other side, especially with the approaching date of the famous “Clasico” between them in the Spanish “La Liga”.