FC Barcelona paid 1.4 million euros to a company owned by former collegiate José María Enríquez Negreira, vice-president of the Technical Committee of Referees from 1994 to 2018, for various advisory jobs between 2016 and 2018. That is, when Enríquez Negreira still held a position of great importance in the body. The Barcelona Prosecutor’s Office is investigating DASNIL 95, a company owned by the former referee and managed by his son, for corruption between individuals. According to the Tax Agency, he did not provide “any document proving that he provided a service to the FCB.” The investigation has been carried out by the program ‘Què t’hi Jugues’, from Cadena Ser.

Both the person investigated and several members of the club have testified before the Prosecutor’s Office. Among them, Albert Soler, then director of professional sports for Barça and Òscar Grau, former CEO of the club. Specifically, the figures that the club disbursed were 532,728.02 euros in 2016, 541,752 in 2017 and 318,200 in 2018. The referee, consulted by the radio program, defended that there is no documentation because his work was based on ” verbally advise” the club. On the other hand, Javier Enríquez Romero, Negreira’s son, did state that he provided “concrete reports” to the club.

The advice focused on the attitude that the players should have towards the referees and the treatment they had to maintain with each one of them. The former collegiate denies that any favorable treatment took place. The Tax Agency report specifically specifies that “the FCB wanted to make sure that no arbitration decisions were made against it, that is, ‘that everything was neutral'”.

In their statements, the executives detail that it was the son who provided the reports to the club. Barcelona has defended that it is a common policy and that it goes back, at least, to 2003, with Joan Gaspart in the presidency. Josep Maria Bartomeu, top leader during the years being investigated, told ‘Què t’hi Jugues’ that the reports were no longer commissioned “due to a policy of cutting expenses”. Version corroborated by members of the previous board of directors, chaired by Sandro Rosell. Gaspart, for his part, assured that he is not aware of said information.

Common practice”



Although Barcelona did react with a statement. There he explained that “in the past” he hired the services of an “external technical consultant” to receive technical reports from players in lower categories. At the same time, he expanded his relationship with the provider, to whom he had already commissioned “technical reports related to professional arbitration in order to complement the information required by the coaching staff of the first team and the subsidiary.” A practice that he, he assures, is “common in professional soccer clubs.” He added that “currently, this type of outsourced service falls to a professional attached to the Soccer Area.”

The Technical Committee of Referees (CTA) also issued its position. There “it regrets the behaviors that may be likely to violate the ethics of the estate” and recalls that “no active referee or member of the CTA bodies can carry out any work that is likely to enter into a conflict of interest.”