The march of Pedri the Barça, a transfer that was signed two years ago but was executed one year ago after the transfer of the Tenerife footballer to UD Las Palmas itself, He continues to generate huge profits for his home club.

As AS has been reporting, the Tenerife midfielder is a real gold mine for Las Palmas, and that the island club still has to charge money for it. Thus, as assured Miguel Ángel Ramírez, its president and maximum shareholder, at a press conference, Barça owes him, for now, five million euros. “For now, we have billed Barcelona 12 million, but we have only received 7”, the executive insisted.

He recalled that, equally, they have not entered either the corresponding amount, another five million, for having arrived Pedri has 50 appearances for his current club. Have to wait. “At this rate we hope to enter a figure much higher than 20 million euros, but everything takes time “, acknowledged.

The initial figure of the transfer of Pedri, signed in the summer of 2019 when he was nothing more than a youth who had not even debuted in the professional category, had an initial appraisal of 5 million, plus Las Palmas scratched a series of bonuses from easy compliance. The same ones that, at the moment, have led him to win, that he will not receive at the moment, four times a month. And it is that Pedri is his particular gold mine.