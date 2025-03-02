On Friday Flick invited his collaborators to eat at Ikibana and on Saturday he said he was fed up that everything was known and ended up. The restaurant organized the recording of the arrival of the coach and its guests and in all the images that … They disseminated the brand’s name was clearly seen. It is the kind of red and unprofessional greed that can give an immediate benefit but that marks you as what you are and the coach, if you have two fingers, who has them, will never return again.

During the morning of Sunday it gave the feeling that in Montjic the return of the Betis-Madrid game was going to play, to decant the league, but the Real began making it clear that she was not going to lend himself as a comparsa and marked although offside. But it was a delicate play and a warning that if Barça wanted to win it would have to be used.

Intelligent imanol in his deployment, skilled his players. Very good Gerard Martín supplying Raphinha. Remiro almost swallow the silly goal for an excess of delay in rejecting a ball. In 17 the game that had begun ended and began another totally different because The referee benefited Barça with the most rigorous and harmful interpretation of the Realand expelled Elustondo for a clear but slight foul on Dani Olmo A lot of distance from the area. It is true that there was no one between the local player and the goalkeeper but Elustondo was not “the last man” but one who could also reach the ball, and was also so far from the goal, and the goal was so avoidable for any other circumstance that the direct red stained justified controversy in the afternoon. It was not a “robbery”, not a capital scandal, but another benefit of the doubt, Another timely inclination of the balance.

Imanol changed to Olasagasti for Jon Martín but The real broke out. Lamine Yamal with an exceptional finesse left who wanted to deliver the ball to Dani Olmo, who focused so that Gerard Martín He finished off the first – Magnific birthday gift to Flick, who has always opted for him – and in just a few minutes the second slipped back, bounced in Marc Casadóafter an initial shot of Dani Olmo.

The Real felt without strength to compete but resigned to throw in the towel, and despite the inferiority he tried to fight against the flood of an overwhelming Barcelona that locked her in the last third of the field. Lamine Yamal fell asleep at the opposite defense. Great quality, also exercised as if nothing. Lewandowski was clumsy but the occasions for the third piled up.

Araujo and Lewandowski sentence

Pedri inaugurated the second part with a shot right to the squad, and Araujo clarified any questionsin case any remained, on what would be the afternoon outcome by marking the third in the second shot of a corner served by Raphinha. Nearly sixty, as is tradition, Flick made his changes and Pedri, Cubarsí and Raphinha had a deserved rest in favor of Ferran, Jong and Éric García. Just then, Lewandowski He corrected his clumsiness and marked the fourth intentionally diverting a shot by Araujo.

The Real tried to endure with dignity the slow to move from the minutes of a party that had lost any meaning after expulsion. Barça against one less was an incontestable superiority, attacked and played at every moment what he wanted. If this team in normal conditions is very difficult to beat it, in favored conditions it becomes impossible. It is a pity that these things happen because the fantastic football detracts from which Barcelona knows how to play.

Everything was so favorable that even Flick felt magnanimous and gave twenty minutes to Fermín Although he was missing with a very mediocre game his last ownership. The replacement was Dani Olmogood game, and in addition to thanking you for the services we stopped suffering in case it was injured.