Both Barça and Atleti have been in the league for quite a few months. At this precise moment neither of us is in the top four classified, and we are already at enough championship height for this to be worrying. Today in 90min we wanted to analyze which of the two has more difficulty finishing in the top four places.
First we will talk about the goal and defense. Both teams have two of what are considered the best goalkeepers in the world, but this season they are failing more than usual. Jan Oblak is leaving to save his team, and Marc-André ter Stegen has stopped stopping balls that he used to catch directly.
Defensively, neither of the two teams is a marvel, but a spear must be broken in favor of Barcelona because the level that Ronald Araujo has reached is excellent. At Atleti, the vast majority of their defenses are at a level well below what is usual for them.
In the center of the field is where both teams are standing out the most. The incorporation of Rodrigo de Paul, together with the magnificent season of Thomas Lemar are being the big news for the mattress team. Marcos Llorente and Koke are not as good as last year.
On the part of Barça we find a Frenkie de Jong very lost and emotionally sunk. Pedri has not yet had the opportunity to play more than three games due to his injury. But you have to talk about Nico and Gavi; two Barça youth players who have made it to the first team and have ipso facto demonstrated that they have come to stay.
Neither team has a bad front, but Barça’s incredible plague of injuries makes it very difficult for us to assess their performance this season. As for the mattress team, Luis Suárez has had a bad couple of months, Griezmann completed a practically perfect November and Joao Félix is little by little showing the kind of player he is.
After this little analysis we have to opt for Barça, because Atleti’s problems do not have a solution as obvious as the one that those of the culé team have: that their stars recover from injury.
